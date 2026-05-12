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AMVCA 2026 Best Dressed: BBNaija Stars Sultana and Faith Adewale Celebrate Their Win, People React
Fashion

AMVCA 2026 Best Dressed: BBNaija Stars Sultana and Faith Adewale Celebrate Their Win, People React

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • The winners of the best dressed male and female categories at the 12th edition of the AMVCA in Lagos have emerged
  • Big Brother Naija stars Faith and Sultana also broke their silence as they celebrated their latest achievement
  • The announcement has, however, sparked reactions from social media users, with some netizens criticising the organisers

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Sultana Auduson Ibrahim and Faith Adewale have emerged winners of the best dressed female and male categories at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which recently took place in Lagos.

The winners were unveiled by the sponsor Guinness, the best dressed category for both male and female at this year’s AMVCA.

BBNaija season 10 stars Faith Adewale and Sultana win best dressed at AMVCA 2026.
Sultana and Faith Adewale react as they win best dressed at AMVCA 2026.
Source: Instagram

While Sultana won the female category with the strapless pink gown detailed with heavy beading and embroidery across the bodice, she wore to the star-studded event, Faith Adewale won the male category with his navy blue tailored suit designed with silver embellishments across the chest and shoulders.

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According to the organisers, the winners were selected based on voters' choice.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Celebrating his win, Faith, who was disqualified from the BBNaija season 10 edition over a heated exchange with Sultana, took to his social media to appreciate his fans.

BBNaija star Faith Adewale appreciates fans after winning best dressed male at AMVCA 2026.
Mixed reactions trail Faith Adewale's win at AMVCA 2026. Credit: faithadewale
Source: UGC

"We always win Thank you to everyone that voted, love you! #Amvca best dressed," he wrote.

Sultana also reshared a post celebrating her victory via her official X account.

Pictures of Sultana's outfit here:

Pictures of Faith Adewale's outfit here:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osas Ighodaro stole the spotlight at the AMVCA with her multiple attires, with one stirring reactions from her colleagues Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe.

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Queen Mercy Atang shares what people did to her 'bread outfit' at AMVCA: "I carried Ewa Agoyin"

Reactions as Sultana and Faith win best dressed

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions and criticisms from rival fans. Read the comments below:

Lowkeytake commented:

"Congratulations to Sultana, well deserved. But you see that fake doctor, he was supposed to be doing sign language at the back of the presenters during the show. Nonsense dress."

Derin_gabs said:

"Dende and the fans wailing bitterly, cos their votes went to the bushes."

arishahillz commented:

"This two destiny are tied together FATANA my second ship Congratulations."

Read also

Sarah Martins addresses AMVCA as she makes case for Yul Edochie, people react

AdorableHot said:

"Very decent dress not those bread dresses."

CreativeLyndah commented:

"BBNaija Hms will always win it because they have the fanbase. This faith outfit is the worse I saw men dress up."

ladi_adamu63330 commented:

"Congratulations to my people I wish it was on stage I want see Sulty and Faith sha This 10/10 housemates no dey carry last oo Best set of people."

What Sultana said about Faith's disqualification

Legit.ng also reported that Sultana expressed conflicting feelings about Faith Adewale’s disqualification.

In a post-show interview with Arise TV, she accepted the repercussions of her conduct during a heated confrontation while expressing regret for the result.

She remarked that, while Faith's actions exceeded the line, she was upset by his elimination from the competition.

“I did not feel good about Faith’s disqualification, although he paid the price for what he did; regardless, I wasn’t happy about it,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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Big Brother Naija - BBNAIJA
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