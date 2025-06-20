To master '70s outfits, embrace bold flair, confident layering, and statement accessories. From bell-bottom jeans to sequins and feathered hair, every piece told a story. These styles blend freedom, rebellion, and self-expression in unforgettable ways. Find out how to master the cheat code to ‘70s fashion with a few clever swaps.

Tie-front crop tops (L), Pantsuit with bell-bottom trousers (C), and Poncho are notable 70's outfits. Photo: @moonandskyeco, @dante.cen, @collectiveclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Bell-bottom jeans, wrap dresses, and platform shoes formed the foundation of iconic 70's outfits.

Bright colours, bold prints, and tie-dye defined the expressive spirit of the decade.

defined the expressive spirit of the decade. Disco fashion brought sequins, glittery eyeliners, and jumpsuits into mainstream style.

into mainstream style. Bohemian styles featured crochet, kaftans, ponchos, and feathered hairstyles .

and . Accessories like aviator glasses, floppy hats, and clogs completed the look.

Top ‘70s outfits and fashion

The ‘70s era’s fashion celebrated expression, freedom, and bold experimentation. If you are looking to channel retro vibes with flair, the styles below will get you started.

1. Faux leather trousers

A man and a lady in faux leather trousers. Photo: @bluecollarprep, @triceboutique on Instagram (modified by author)

In the ‘70s, many embraced faux leather trousers as symbols of bold independence and edgy style. Rock icons paired them with band tees and moto jackets to spotlight their fearless spirit. You can pair them with a crisp white shirt and retro loafers for a balanced, modern edge.

2. Wrap dresses

Two ladies in wrap dresses. Photo: @threadsmagazine, @luluflippinvintage on Instagram (modified by author)

The wrap dress became a wardrobe staple in the 1970s thanks to Diane von Fürstenberg, who engineered its style. Its adjustable waist, flowing drape and universally flattering cut empowered women to marry elegance with ease. Slip it on with block heels and minimalist accessories to highlight its timeless charm.

3. Colourful tie-dye

A man and a woman in colourful tie-dye designs. Photo: @crystal_heal, @lovebrightcolors on Facebook (modified by author)

Tie-dye swirled through the ‘70s as a vibrant celebration of creativity and countercultural freedom. Each piece featured unique, hand-pleated designs that refused conformity. Wear a spiral tee or maxi dress with neutral denim or linen separates to let the colours truly pop.

4. Tie-front crop tops

Cropped tops knotted at the front offered a playful twist on casual dressing in the ‘70s. Worn with high-waist jeans or shorts, these tops balanced flirtiness with laid-back ease. You can rock one with wide-leg trousers or a denim maxi skirt, and layer on beaded jewellery for a full retro comeback.

5. Flower top design

Flower top design. Photo: @princesshighwayclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Flower tops brought out the softer, more romantic side of ‘70s fashion. You would have worn them to music festivals, picnics, or laid-back hangouts with friends. Wear yours with flared jeans or a suede mini and let the floral patterns speak for themselves.

6. Clogs

Clogs brought a chunky, natural edge to footwear wardrobes in the 1970s. Made from wood and leather, they offered height and comfort with an artisanal feel. Their thick soles balanced full skirts and wide-legged jeans perfectly. Slip into a pair with cropped flares or a midi skirt for a grounded, retro-chic finish.

7. Leather moto jackets

Men in Leather moto jackets. Photo: @jack_in_black_bc on Instagram, @revivaltotnes on Facebook (modified by author0

The leather moto jacket gave an instant attitude and edge in the ‘70s. The zips, the shine, and the cut added that rugged charm everyone admired. Style it with a plain tee, ripped jeans, and bold boots to give your outfit that vintage rebel twist.

8. Aviator glasses

A man in aviator glasses. Photo: @sojosservice on Instagram (modified by author)

Aviator glasses were not just a trend—they were a whole mood. You would have worn them with tinted lenses to give off mystery and glamour at the same time. Slip on a pair now to upgrade a basic outfit instantly, whether it’s jeans and a tee or a retro jumpsuit.

9. Shearling coats

Shearling coats gave warmth and style in one dramatic package. You would have thrown one on over a turtleneck and flared jeans during the cold seasons. Rock yours today with a plain base layer to let the coat take centre stage.

10. Sequins and sparkles

Three ladies in sequins and sparkles. Photo: @hushhireboutique on Facebook (modified by author)

Sequins and sparkles turned you into the star of any disco night. You would have worn them on jumpsuits, dresses, or tops while dancing under the lights. Combine a sparkly top with neutral trousers and sleek boots to let it take centre stage without overpowering.

11. Glittery eyeliner

‘70s glittery eyeliner. Photo: @jasminedawda on Instagram (modified by author)

Glitter eyeliner was not just makeup, it was a statement. You’d have worn it in silver, gold, or neon tones to shine under the disco ball. It framed your eyes in sparkle and gave your face an instant pop. For a modern touch, line just your lower lash or inner corners and let your eyes do the talking.

12. Over-the-knee boots

‘70s over-the-knee boots. Photo: @oddfaery on Facebook, @thedigitalarchivist on Instagram (modified by author)

Over-the-knee boots give your outfit length and drama in all the right ways. These boots were rocked with mini dresses to create a striking contrast. The tall silhouette made your legs look endless while adding a bold flair. Wear them now with a sweater dress or blazer dress to keep things sleek and powerful.

13. Floppy hats

A lady in a 70s floppy hat. Photo: @oddfaery on Facebook (modified by author)

Floppy hats brought charm, mystery, and a bit of boho flair to any outfit. They were worn at festivals or beach trips to keep them stylish and shaded. Throw one on with a flowy maxi or crochet top to effortlessly finish your ‘70s-inspired look.

14. Kaftan dresses

Kaftan dresses. Photo: @mcavintagerevival on Instagram (modified by author)

Kaftan dresses give you comfort, elegance, and a bit of drama all in one go. You can wear them to beach parties or relaxed gatherings, flowing freely and catching the breeze. Wear one with statement earrings and strappy sandals for a stylish and laid-back vibe.

15. Belted coat

A lady in a belted coat. Photo: @sezane on Instagram (modified by author)

A belted coat added instant polish to ‘70s outerwear. Cinched at the waist, it highlighted your silhouette and spoke to a sense of tailored sophistication. You’ll enjoy how it blends structure with warmth. Style one over flared jeans, pointed boots, and a statement scarf to echo its vintage charm.

16. Bright colours clothing

70s bright colours clothing. Photo: @thehippieshakevintage on Facebook (modified by author)

The decade thrived on vivid hues—from sunshine yellow to electric blue—and they brought outfits to life. Bold colours reflected youthful optimism and disco exuberance. You will find them energising and mood-lifting. Try one brightly coloured piece—like a top or coat—paired with neutral staples for a confident pop.

17. Crocheted clothes

‘70s crocheted clothes. Photo: @pennylanecrochet on Instagram (modified by author)

Crochet gives you texture, warmth, and bohemian beauty. You'd have worn handmade vests, halters, or dresses that showed off your creativity. The look felt earthy and personal, like a wearable piece of art. Rock it today with high-waisted denim or layer a crochet cardigan over a basic outfit for that cosy-retro mix.

18. Feathery hairstyles

Feathered hair gave your locks volume, movement, and ‘70s flair. You would have flipped it back like Farrah Fawcett and let it bounce with every step. The design was soft, natural, and glam. If you want this fancy hair design, ask your stylist for long layers and use a round brush to get that iconic, swept-back shape.

19. Boho hats

A lady in a boho hat. Photo: @lenni_thelabel on Instagram (modified by author)

Bohemian-style floppy hats topped off ‘70s ensembles with relaxed charm. Their wide brims framed loose waves while shading summer days. You will find they add instant character without effort. Wear one tilted over a floaty dress and suede boots for that timeless wanderer look.

20. Pantsuits

Pantsuits heralded an empowered shift in women’s fashion—tailored blazers meeting wide-leg trousers. Bold prints and colours signalled confidence and style intent. Opt for a fitted blazer and flared trousers, paired with a crisp shirt or silk top, for boardroom-ready polish.

21. Miniskirt-clad look

Ladies in miniskirt-clad look. Photo: @DorothyLucas on Facebook (modified by author)

The miniskirt turned heads and gave you instant confidence. You can style it with go-go boots, high socks, or tucked-in tops to show off your legs. It is cheeky, youthful, and full of energy. Wear one with a tucked blouse and knee-high boots for a modern take on that daring charm.

22. Oversized collars

A lady in oversized collars. Photo: @equipmentfr on Instagram (modified by author)

Oversized collars add drama and flair to your tops or jackets. They framed the face and added flair to everyday outfits. Choose one now on a button-down or blazer and keep the rest of your look clean to let the collar shine.

23. Hip-hugger jeans

Hip-huggers sat low on your waist and hugged your curves just right. You would have worn them with crop tops, halters, or tucked tees for that cool, laid-back edge. They were cheeky without trying too hard. Wear them with a knotted tee and chunky platforms to recreate that confident fit.

24. Poncho

A young boy in a poncho. Photo: @mantisladyvintage on Instagram, @marty.carlson.3 on Facebook (modified by author)

The poncho wrapped you in warmth while keeping things stylish and free-flowing. They layered beautifully over turtlenecks and flared trousers, pulling together casual boho outfits. Throw one on today with fitted jeans and ankle boots to keep it modern.

25. Bell-bottom jeans

Bell bottoms flared out with attitude and rhythm, making one look taller and feel groovy. You can wear them with platforms and a fitted top to balance the shape. Pair yours also with a tucked tee and heeled boots, and let them steal the spotlight.

26. Cher hair

Cher's hair was an iconic fashion in the 70s. Photo: @Neciashairstyling on Facebook 9modified by author)

Cher hair meant long, straight, and sleek with a centre part that framed your face. It had a goddess-like grace that felt iconic. Flat-iron it smooth, add serum for gloss, and part sharply down the middle to channel that classic silhouette.

What should I wear to a ‘70s party?

Go for bell-bottom jeans, a sequinned top, a kaftan dress, or a jumpsuit. You can finish with bold accessories like platform shoes, hoop earrings, or aviator sunglasses for an authentic touch.

What were typical ‘70s outfits?

Everyday 70s fashion included high-waist flared jeans, peasant blouses, maxi dresses, and wrap dresses. People also wore crocheted tops, suede jackets, and jumpsuits in bold colours and patterns. Platform heels, oversized collars, and fringe details rounded off many outfits.

How do I make an outfit look ‘70s?

To give your outfit a ‘70s vibe, include standout pieces like flared trousers, a tie-front top, or a wide-collared shirt. Use accessories like chunky belts, round sunglasses, or a floppy hat. Prints like tie-dye or florals also instantly signal the decade.

How do you dress in ‘70s fashion with normal clothes?

Use your regular wardrobe to create a ‘70s-inspired look by mixing basics with one vintage item. For instance, you can pair wide-leg jeans with a tucked-in blouse or wear a wrap dress with clogs. Focus on earthy tones, bold prints, or layered jewellery to complete the look.

The beauty of ‘70s outfits lies in their diversity and personality. They allow you to revisit an era of bold choices while putting your spin on each look. With the right combinations, you can bring back ‘70s flair without losing your modern edge.

