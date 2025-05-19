The 1930s haircuts defined elegance, structure, and Hollywood glamour. Men and women sought sophistication in their appearance, with styles such as the slicked-back undercut and the classic side part for men, and the finger waves and soft Marcel curls for women. Regardless of the occasion, these haircuts are outstanding and give a glimpse into the fashion culture in the past.

Key takeaways

The 1930s hairstyles reflected the glamour of Hollywood and the practicality of daily life.

Women embraced structured waves, curls, and updos , often using pins and pomades .

, often using . Men preferred slicked-back looks with side parts or tapered cuts with clean lines.

with clean lines. Modern recreations are easy with the right tools: think pomade, curling irons, and vintage combs.

Styles from this era remain popular at vintage-themed events, weddings, and retro fashion shoots.

1930s haircuts: Hollywood elegance meets practical style

The 1930 haircuts blended the practical with the polished. Influenced by film stars like Clark Gable and Jean Harlow, these styles became aspirational icons for the decade. The hairstyles tell a story of grace, glamour, and great grooming. Below are ten elegant 1930s haircuts for men and women, each capturing the era’s signature charm.

1. Finger waves (women)

Finger waves are easy to style and are ideal for themed parties or formal evenings. Photo: @godsgiftedhands_ on Instagram (modified by author)

A quintessential look of the 1930s, finger waves were the ultimate 1930s haircuts women adored. This style involved sculpting S-shaped waves near the scalp using fingers and a comb with styling gel. It worked best with short to medium-length hair and was commonly seen in silver-screen stars like Bette Davis and Claudette Colbert.

You’ll need a fine-tooth comb, setting lotion, and clips to mould your waves into place. The result is sleek and structured, ideal for themed parties or formal evenings.

2. Slicked-back undercut (men)

Slicked-back undercut was a popular hairstyle among businessmen and Hollywood stars. Photo: @autumndoesmyhair, @hairstylespoint on Instagram (modified by author)

Among the most recognisable 1930s haircuts, the male style is the slicked-back undercut. The sides are clipped short while the top is left longer and slicked back with pomade or hair oil. Most businessmen and Hollywood stars wore this hairstyle, which oozes masculine refinement.

During the decade, men did not prefer long hairstyles. The clean and neat look was favoured, making shortcuts with longer tops the norm.

3. Marcel waves (women)

Marcel waves suit short to medium-length hair and you can add accessories such as decorative clips and barrettes. Photo: @vintage_makeup, @lbcchistorical on Instagram (modified by author)

A variation of finger waves, Marcel waves were created using a heated curling iron to form uniform ridges. These 1930s hairstyles added a touch of Hollywood drama and were frequently seen on red carpets.

Perfect for 1930s haircuts for long hair, Marcel waves provided volume and flair, especially when worn down or with decorative clips and barrettes. The hairstyle suits short to medium-length hair and was a symbol of sophistication during the era.

4. The side part with a fade (men)

The side part with a fade emphasises sharp lines and neat styling, keeping a polished appearance throughout the day. Photo: @barberselect_michael, @greymatterla on Instagram (modified by author)

This timeless classic features a defined side part with a gradual taper fade down the sides. Often worn with a crisp suit, this look was clean and commanding, making it one of the most popular 1930s haircuts for males.

The haircut emphasises sharp lines and neat styling. Achieving this today involves a trip to the barber and the use of styling products like pomade or gel to maintain a sleek appearance throughout the day.

5. Pinned-up curls (women)

This hairstyle involves curling long hair and pinning it, creating various intricate shapes. Photo: @barbarabarto on Instagram (modified by author)

Ideal for women with medium to long hair, pinned-up curls were both chic and practical. These 1930s haircuts for long hair required curling the hair and pinning sections into intricate shapes at the nape of the neck or around the crown.

Whether worn casually or dressed up with feathers or brooches, this style allowed for elegance without sacrificing function. It was a signature trait of 1930s haircuts women admired.

6. The Clark Gable cut (men)

Named after the legendary actor, this style featured a full, slightly waved top with shorter, slicked-down sides. It was neat, handsome, and easy to maintain, representing the perfect marriage of form and function in the 1930s male haircut trends.

To recreate the look today, a soft pomade and a side parting are key. The hair should have a natural wave to achieve the Gable-inspired fullness on top.

7. The pageboy (women)

The pageboy marked the transition from flapper bobs to longer, sleeker styles. Photo: @savethevictoryroll, @misshulahooper on Instagram (modified by author)

A soft and sophisticated look, the pageboy featured smooth, shoulder-length hair curled under at the ends. While not as common in the early 1930s as in later years, it marked the transition from flapper bobs to longer, sleeker styles.

This was one of the early 1930s haircuts for long hair that allowed women to wear their hair down while maintaining a polished, formal silhouette. It became popular for its neat appearance and was a fashionable choice for working women and film stars alike.

8. The short taper (men)

The short taper gives a polished and professional look. Photo: @unclerocco, @flynnsbarbershop on Facebook (modified by author)

Practical and military-inspired, the short taper had clean lines with slight length on top and a neat fade at the back and sides. It was a low-maintenance but stylish choice, often seen worn by working-class men and soldiers.

This clean-cut style was often paired with a defined side part for a polished, professional look. The short taper hairstyle was a testament to the clean grooming standards of the era.

9. Rolled bangs and soft waves (women)

Rolled bangs and soft waves are simple-to-style yet sophisticated-looking hairstyles. Photo: @adriana_bohmier_hair, @bishops.oakley on Instagram (modified by author)

Women with long or medium-length hair often styled the front section in a soft roll or puff, leaving the rest in flowing waves. It was a gentle, romantic look that added volume and elegance.

This is an excellent choice for modern women who want a simple-to-style but sophisticated-looking hairstyle. Roll the front with a barrel brush and secure it with bobby pins or a vintage accessory.

10. Brushed back with pompadour lift (men)

Brushed back with pompadour stood out among other 1930s hairstyles and was favoured by celebrity men. Photo: @arthursebastianhairsalon, @thoaivo on Instagram (modified by author)

Combining sleekness with height, this style featured hair brushed back from the forehead into a soft pompadour shape. Though less exaggerated than the 1950s version, it had enough volume to stand out among other 1930s male hairstyles.

This was favoured by trendsetters and men in the limelight. A round brush and a medium-hold pomade can help recreate this dapper look today.

What hairstyle was popular in the 1930s?

For women, finger waves and pinned-up curls were extremely popular. For men, slicked-back styles with a deep side part were widely worn, especially by Hollywood stars and professionals.

Did men have long hair in the 1930s?

No, most men in the 1930s kept their hair short and well-groomed. Styles like the slick back, taper cut, and side part dominated the decade.

How do I do my hair like in the 1930s?

For women: use setting lotion, combs, and bobby pins to sculpt finger waves or pin curls. For men: apply pomade to damp hair, comb it into a side part or slick it back, and use a fine-tooth comb for precision.

What are some 1930s haircuts for long hair?

Women with long hair in the 1930s often opted for styles like pinned-up curls, Marcel waves, pageboys, or soft waves with rolled bangs. These styles kept long hair elegant and manageable.

How did Hollywood influence 1930s hairstyles?

Hollywood stars heavily influenced 1930s hairstyles. Actresses brought glamour to everyday styles with finger waves and glossy curls, while actors like Clark Gable set trends with clean-cut tapers and suave combed styles.

Can 1930s hairstyles still be worn today?

Many 1930s hairstyles have timeless appeal and are often recreated for vintage-themed events or retro fashion. Finger waves and classic tapers continue to inspire modern hair trends.

The 1930 haircuts were more than just fashion. The hairstyles were a reflection of a resilient, style-conscious generation influenced by cinema, social change, and an evolving sense of identity. They offer a glimpse into one of the most elegant eras in grooming history. Although they are vintage hairstyles, they are embraced in today’s fashion world.

