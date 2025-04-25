24+ updo loc styles for long, medium or short hair you must try soon

Updo loc styles are a game-changer for anyone wanting polished and versatile loc looks. These hairstyles work well with short, medium, or long locs by offering a unique style and structure. From detailed buns to vibrant ponytails that bring out the best in your hair, the options to try out are endless.

Blonde updo (L), High ponytail, vibrant red updo (C), Braided loc high bun with beads (R). Photo: @locs_n_whatnot_, @womenlocstyles on Instagram, @DreadlocksFactoryE.A on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Updo loc styles suit every hair length, from short to long , offering versatility and flair.

, offering versatility and flair. Long locs allow for dramatic updos, including palm-tree styles, braided buns, and creative ponytails .

. Female medium-length loc styles are perfect for structured styles like twisted buns, crowned updos, and wedding-ready looks .

. Short locs shine with colour, adornments, and texture , creating standout designs without needing extensions.

, creating standout designs without needing extensions. Accessories like beads, cowrie shells, and hair rings add cultural richness and personality to any updo.

Trendy updo loc styles

Updo loc styles let you keep your hair off your shoulders while showing off length, texture, or colour. Whether you have long, medium, or short dreadlocks, there is always a creative twist to try.

Stylish updo loc styles for long hair

Long locs give you endless styling freedom. You can wrap, braid, twist, or stack them into any shape or height. Try out the updo loc hairstyles below by incorporating creative shapes, bold colours, and detailed accessories.

1. Palm tree updo locs

Palm tree updo locs for long hair. Photo: @jahlocsofficial, @locntreeded_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The palm tree updo gives your long locs a playful and elevated look. This style pulls the locs into a high ponytail that fans out like palm fronds. It is a great way to keep hair off your shoulders while showing off length and volume.

2. Voluminous braided loc bun updo

Voluminous braided loc bun updo hairstyle. Photo: @womenlocstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

This style takes your long locs and braids them into chunky sections, then wraps them into a full, eye-catching bun. It brings a regal and polished feel that works well for formal events or when you need a sleek look. This braided hairstyle design adds texture and structure, so your updo does not fall flat.

3. Red braided loc ponytail with buns

Red braided loc ponytail with bun design. Photo: @womenlocstyles, @locdbymiah on Instagram (modified by author)

A red braided ponytail combined with a bun offers both colour and shape. The bold red tint draws attention, while the braided ponytail feeds into a structured bun at the crown. It is edgy and elegant at the same time, giving you room to play with makeup and accessories.

4. Maroon loc updo with shaved designs

Red braided loc ponytail with bun design. Photo: @sheals_locs on Instagram (modified by author)

This outstanding locs hairstyle combines a deep maroon hue with creative shaved sides for a striking finish. It lifts the locs into a tidy, elevated style while the sides showcase personalised linework or patterns. The colour adds richness, and the shaved designs create a bold contrast.

5. Curly loc updo

Curly loc updo hairstyle. Photo: @simpleman_dreadlocker, @poppinandlocn on Instagram (modified by author)

The curly loc updo lets your natural texture shine while keeping things chic. The locs are gathered into a bun or puff, with the ends left curly and bouncy. It gives a soft, feminine vibe that still feels natural and carefree. This hairstyle is great if you like highlighting the curl pattern in your locs.

6. Blonde-black braided updo

Blonde-black braided updo hairstyle. Photo: @simpleman_dreadlocker, @hair_by_akhir on Instagram (modified by author)

This style blends blonde and black locs into a braided updo that pops with contrast. The two-tone effect gives a striking visual balance, while the braids add neatness and control. It is ideal for those who love colour but want a style that still feels classy.

Versatile and classy updo loc styles for medium hair

Medium locs strike the perfect balance between manageability and versatility. With the right technique, this design can form beautiful buns, sleek ponytails, or adorned crowns. Whether you are styling for a wedding or changing your everyday vibe, these updos work well with or without colour.

1. Wedding-ready updo locs

Updo loc styles for medium hair for wedding. Photo: @refinery29 on Facebook (modified by author)

This is among the best updo loc styles for medium hair for a wedding, adding elegance and structure to your look. Think smooth buns, clean parts, and a little sparkle from accessories. They balance sophistication and tradition beautifully without needing extensions.

2. Fiery gold loc crown with adornments

Fiery gold loc crown with adornments. Photo: @womenlocstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

This style wraps your medium locs into a crown that glows with a gold hue and charming embellishments. The adornments add extra sparkle and personality. It's bold and regal, making it perfect for photo-ready occasions.

3. Blonde locs updo

Blonde locs updo. Photo: @hipbeautysalon on Instagram (modified by author)

A blonde updo on medium locs brings a soft, striking touch. The colour brightens the overall look, and the style keeps it neat and controlled. Whether it's a bun or tucked style, it adds flair without being too much. It is a flexible hair design that works well for work and weekends.

4. Loc pony updo

This simple loc ponytail lifts your hair up and away for a clean, no-fuss look. The medium length gives just enough swing without feeling heavy. It is ideal for busy days when you want to stay stylish with little effort. You can add cuffs or ties to match your mood.

5. Braided loc high bun with beads

Braided loc high bun with beads. Photo: @juschardell on Instagram, @DreadlocksFactoryE.A on Facebook (modified by author)

This updo combines braids and beads to turn your medium locs into a detailed crown. The high bun holds structure while the beads add rhythm and sound. It feels traditional and contemporary, making it easy to pair with Ankara styles for cultural events or bold daywear.

6. Single bun loc updo

Single bun loc updo hairstyle. Photo: @DreadlocksFactoryE.A on Facebook (modified by author)

A single bun keeps things classic and tidy with medium-length locs. This simple updo loc style for medium hair gathers everything into one central knot, either low or high. It is polished and practical, great for both everyday and formal looks.

7. Double bun loc updo

The double bun loc updo offers a playful and balanced look for medium hair. One bun sits on each side, creating symmetry with character. It is a great go-to for casual vibes or fun outings. This design also keeps your locs secure and out of the way.

8. Twisted loc high bun updo

Twisted loc high bun updo hairstyle. Photo: @DreadlocksFactoryE.A on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The twisted high bun keeps things tight and sculpted. Twisting sections of your locs before wrapping them into a bun adds volume and texture. It is a great hair design if you want a lasting style that won’t shift around, as it works with or without accessories.

9. Royal violet twisted loc updo

Violet locs bring colour and richness to this twisted updo. The bold shade draws the eye while the twists shape the hair into an elegant, sculptural look. It is regal and confident, ideal for nights out or photo shoots.

10. Emerald swirl braided loc bun

Emerald swirl braided loc bun. Photo: @womenlocstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

This green-toned braided bun adds a vibrant twist to a standard updo. The swirl pattern makes it look like a piece of art, full of motion and depth. Emerald swirl braided loc bun suits creative personalities who like colour without being flashy.

11. Brown loc ponytail updo

The brown ponytail updo blends warmth and softness in a simple, flattering style. It gathers your locs upward while showing off their natural colour. This design is easy to style and maintain, making it perfect for daily wear.

12. High and vibrant red ponytail updo

High ponytail vibrant red updo. Photo: @womenlocstyles, @locdbymiah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A high red ponytail brings fire and attitude to medium locs. The colour boosts confidence, while the height adds boldness and lift. You can wear it slicked back or with curls at the end. This design is made for spotlight moments when you want to stand tall.

Stunning updo loc styles for short hair

Short locs can pull off stunning updos with just a bit of creativity. Think high buns, halo crowns, or swirled ponytails with rich colour and striking accessories. Check out these inspirational updo loc styles for short hair.

1. Dark brown and golden loc updo

This updo blends dark brown and golden locs into a warm, vibrant style. The contrast adds depth, making even short locs look fuller. Dark brown and golden locs updo works well for both casual and formal settings.

2. Chocolate swirl loc ponytail

Chocolate swirl loc ponytail. Photo: @neci_locs on Instagram (modified by author)

This ponytail swirls your short, chocolate-toned locs into a soft, lifted style. The deep brown shade looks rich and natural, while the swirl adds texture and flair. The chocolate swirl loc ponytail design is quick to style and fits into nearly any routine.

3. High bun perched loc updo

High bun perched loc updo. Photo: @locdandshaved, @Bossybabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Even short locs can pull off a high bun that sits neatly on top of the head. This style keeps it sleek and lifted, giving you extra height and shape. It is simple but elegant, and it holds up well through daily wear. You can add a scarf or clip for a touch of flair.

4. Bold ombre loc crown

This crown-style updo uses an ombre colour effect that fades from dark roots to lighter tips. The crown shape wraps your head beautifully and creates a balanced, defined silhouette. The bold ombre loc crown is a fun twist on a classic style with a modern colour finish.

5. Golden ring loc pattern updo

Golden ring loc pattern updo. Photo: @miyagiheir on Instagram (modified by author)

This updo uses gold hair rings to create patterns through the locs to bring shine and structure. It is not just about colour—it's about placement, too. With the golden ring loc pattern updo, you get a neat, elevated style with added elegance. It’s great for special events when you want your locs to glimmer.

6. Cowrie-adorned loc bun

Cowrie-adorned loc bun. Photo: @womenlocstyles, @transcendedtresses on Instagram (modified by author)

The cowrie-adorned bun adds cultural richness and charm to your short locs. Cowrie shells symbolise beauty and tradition, and they bring this style to life. The bun stays simple by letting the adornments do the talking. It is an easy go-to when you want to embrace heritage and style together.

7. Bold red with shaved designs

This style packs a punch by combining bright red locs with intricate shaved patterns on the sides. The fade haircut designs highlight the shape of your updo, drawing attention from every angle. It is expressive, bold, and perfect for ladies who love statement hair.

8. Honey swirl loc buns

Honey swirl loc buns. Photo: @jaggtrendystylez on Instagram (modified by author)

Two honey-toned buns on each side of the head create a sweet and fun look. The swirl styling adds a touch of motion and fullness, even on shorter locs. This hairstyle feels young, light, and playful. It is great for weekends, festivals, or casual hangouts.

9. Red halo loc bun updo

The red halo bun wraps your locs around your head in a smooth, round shape. The brilliant red colour gives the illusion of a glowing ring. It is a bold but contained hairstyle, making it a great choice for confident, stylish days.

What are the best updo styles for short locs?

Short locs can be styled into elegant updos like twisted buns, barrel rolls, or faux locs styles. These styles not only protect your hair but also offer a chic appearance suitable for various occasions.

Can you create updo styles with medium-length locs?

Medium-length locs are versatile and can be styled into high buns, braided crowns, or twisted updos. These styles are perfect for both casual and formal settings as they offer a balance between manageability and style.

What updo styles work best for long locs?

Long locs provide ample length for intricate updos such as braided buns, twisted crowns, or layered ponytails. These hair designs showcase the beauty of long locs while keeping them neatly styled and protected.

How can you accessorize your updo loc styles?

You can enhance your updo loc styles with accessories like beads, cowrie shells, or decorative pins. These additions add flair and allow you to express your style and cultural heritage.

Are updo loc styles suitable for formal events?

Updo loc styles are perfect for formal occasions. Styles like elegant buns, intricate twists, or adorned crowns can complement formal attire, making them ideal for weddings, galas, or professional events.

Updo loc styles offer more than just neatness; they give structure, personality, and endless ways to express yourself. Whether your locs are short, medium, or long, there is always an updo to match your mood, outfit, or event.

