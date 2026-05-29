The United States, Canada, and Mexico have announced joint public health travel measures ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

The advisory focuses on travellers from African regions considered at greatest risk of the Ebola virus

Officials say the coordinated approach is designed to protect citizens and millions of visitors while keeping borders open for travel and trade

On May 28, 2026, Tommy Pigott, spokesperson for the US Department of State under Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump, shared a joint statement on X regarding new travel measures ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The statement, released by the governments of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, confirmed aligned public health travel measures for individuals arriving from African regions considered at greatest risk of the Ebola virus.

US travel advisory protects fans as FIFA World Cup 2026 begins in North America. Photo credit: Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“Joint Statement on Public Health Travel Measures Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Canada and Mexico. The United States, Mexico, and Canada have announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals coming from African regions at greatest risk from the Ebola virus.

“This coordinated approach aims to protect our citizens and the millions of visitors, fans, athletes, and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, while maintaining travel and commerce across our borders. The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America.”

See the X post below:

Protecting fans and visitors

The announcement highlights the importance of safeguarding public health while ensuring smooth travel and trade across North America. With millions of fans, athletes, and tourists expected to attend the tournament, the coordinated measures are designed to reduce risks without disrupting international movement.

North America’s unified approach

By working together, the US, Canada, and Mexico are sending a clear message of unity and preparedness. The joint travel advisory reflects a shared commitment to both safety and hospitality as the region prepares to host one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The FIFA World Cup began in Uruguay on July 30, 1930, with 13 teams competing, and Uruguay defeating Argentina 4–2 in the final. Organised by FIFA, the tournament has been held every four years except during World War II in 1942 and 1946. Over time, it expanded from 13 teams to 32, and will grow to 48 teams in 2026.

Brazil leads with five titles, followed by Germany and Italy with four each. Argentina, France, Uruguay, England, and Spain have also lifted the trophy. Today, the World Cup is the most watched sporting event globally, drawing billions of viewers.

North America unites to welcome athletes and tourists for FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp launches FIFA World Cup 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp is set to deepen its connection with football fans worldwide with the rollout of a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, designed to deliver live match updates, team news, and tournament coverage directly through its Channels feature.

The new Football Central 2026 hub will serve as a one-stop destination for fans looking to stay informed throughout the biggest football tournament in history, helping users discover official channels, follow national teams, and receive real-time updates as the action unfolds.

Source: Legit.ng