A young Nigerian man shared his experience after missing out on admission at the University of Ibadan despite scoring over 70 in post-UTME

He shared his JAMB score and Post-UTME marks he got before being denied admission, and opened up about his next journey

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young man on his achievement

A young Nigerian man, Adetomiwa Victor, who wanted to gain admission to the University of Ibadan, shared his examination experience.

He opened up about how he missed out on his admission despite scoring over 70 in post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME).

A man who missed UI admission after over 70 marks in post-UTME switches to UNIMAID. Photo: LinkedIn/ Adetomiwa Victor

Source: UGC

Man recounts post-UTME experience at UI

On his LinkedIn page, Adetomiwa Victor shared how he scored 258 in his second UTME and over 70 in his post-UTME but still didn’t gain admission.

The student of University of Maiduguri shared how he eventually got admission into UNIMAID after trying again.

His LinkedIn post partly read:

““If you want to be made, come to UNIMAID.” It was one of the first phrases I got used to hearing even before I walked through the university gates, and I’ve never fully understood it. But over time, I’ve come to draw my own meaning from it. Institutions like the University of Maiduguri don’t gently mold you, they refine you.

“My journey began with my second JAMB attempt. After scoring 258 and over 70 in POST-UTME, I didn’t gain admission into the University of Ibadan and declined an offer to switch to Anthropology.

“I tried again, choosing UNIMAID, studying harder while teaching at a Montessori school. I often took my textbooks to work, studying while my students handled their classwork. On my second attempt, I scored 268.

“I was eventually admitted into Human Anatomy after changing from my initial choice.”

Sharing his experience so far in UNIMAID, he added:

"In my first year, my focus was to achieve a GPA that would allow me switch departments. I started with a 4.36 GPA, but a faulty CBT exam affected one course, limiting my chances. Spending much of 200 Level pursuing a transfer caused my GPA to drop slightly.

"By 300 Level, I chose to accept my path and give my best. Alongside academics, I committed to extracurriculars, volunteering, fellowships, and self-development. I also served as assistant class rep, often handling most of the responsibilities, while balancing academics and my final-year project.

"Despite the challenges, I stayed committed, and I graduated as valedictorian with a CGPA of 4.39."

A man shares his experience in UNIMAID after missing UI admission. Photo: UNIMAID

Source: UGC

Reactions trail man's UTME, admission experience

Shalom Soji-Oderinde said:

"If excellence was a person! 🫡 A hearty congratulations! 🥳 I'm glad you pulled through and the results are evident. Cheers to more!"

Elizabeth Musa Kwajaffa said:

"Congratulations victor."

Grcae Felix said:

"Wow congratulations."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng