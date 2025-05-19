10+ timeless Afro hairstyles for guys: here is what you can do with your crown

Afro hairstyles for guys give you that boldness and balance. From high-top fades to sectioned dreads, you can shape your look without compromising your style. Whether you like structure, flow, or colour, your crown should speak for you.

High top fade with mid taper (L), Thick voluminous shag Afro (C), Blonde-tipped freeform dreadlocks (R). Photo: @adrianfanus, @dexterdapper, @cool_cutz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Afro hairstyles for guys range from classic shapes to modern fades and creative colour blends.

and creative colour blends. Moisturising daily helps maintain softness and prevent breakage in Afro hair.

Protective styles like twists and braids reduce damage and encourage healthy growth.

reduce damage and encourage healthy growth. Low-heat styling and proper products help avoid long-term heat damage.

10+ timeless Afro hairstyles for guys

Afro hairstyles for guys blend tradition with modern flair by offering versatility and bold expression. From structured fades to freeform curls, these styles celebrate natural texture while allowing creativity. Check out these standout options that honour heritage and embrace individuality.

1. Blonde-tipped freeform dreadlocks

Blonde-tipped freeform dreadlocks bring a raw, natural vibe with just the right splash of boldness. The dreads form freely without too much manipulation, letting your hair do its thing while still looking intentional.

2. Green-crowned fade with X design

A man showcasing his Green-crowned fade with an X design. Photo: @afrohairstylemen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The green-crowned fade turns heads with vibrant colour, sitting right at the top like a spotlight. Add the clean X design on the back to make your fade a neat and full-on statement. This timeless hairstyle mixes playful colour with sharp geometry, giving off major personality.

3. High top fade with mid-taper

A man with a high-top fade with mid-taper hairstyle. Photo: @kedozie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This cut brings together structure and softness in the best way possible. The high top Afro gives your hair vertical presence, while the mid taper sharpens the sides without taking away too much length. It’s perfect if you want a clean, modern frame that still lets your natural texture shine.

4. Twisted Afro with bandana

The twisted Afro with a bandana keeps things fun and functional at the same time. The twists give your Afro definition and texture, while the bandana locks in personality and keeps edges neat. It is a great everyday look that still shows off effort and style.

5. Voluminous textured curls

Voluminous textured curls. Photo: @afrohairstylemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Voluminous textured curls take up space in the best way—big, bold, and full of life. The texture adds bounce and movement, keeping your curls looking fresh all day. This style screams confidence and lets your natural pattern shine loud and proud.

6. Sectioned dreadlocks with natural flow

Sectioned dreadlocks with natural flow hair design. Photo: @afrohairstylemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sectioned dreadlocks give structure without stiffening your vibe—each part flows naturally while staying neat. The sections help with maintenance and styling, especially if you're going for a clean look that still feels free. It is a perfect balance between tidy and relaxed.

7. Fiery angel wings fade

The fiery angel wings fade brings sharp lines, smooth blending, and a flash of red or orange that lights up the whole look. The wing design curves back with precision, adding motion and energy to a regular fade. It's a bold pick, but the fade keeps it clean and stylish.

8. Curly fade hombres

Curly fade hombres. Photo: @afrohairstylemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Curly fade hombres blend texture with tone—tight curls meet a fade that fades into colour with smooth transitions. The ombré effect adds a soft gradient that’s subtle but eye-catching. Your curls stay soft and full at the top while the sides stay sharp and clean.

9. Twisted locks with rugged beard

Twisted locks with a rugged beard. Photo: @afrohairstylemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twisted locks paired with a rugged beard create a bold, earthy look that stands out with presence. The twists bring texture and depth, while the beard balances everything with a grounded, masculine vibe.

10. Tapered curls

A man with tapered curls hair design. Photo: Photo: @afrohairstylemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tapered curls give you that clean, low-maintenance shape without sacrificing the fullness of your curls. The sides stay neat and sharp, while the top brings all the volume and movement. It's stylish but easy to manage, making it great for both chill days and dressy moments.

11. Wave-lined high-top fade with curls

This style mixes sharp waves, a defined high-top shape, and curls for that perfect blend of edge and flow. This Afro-Punk haircut stands out without trying too hard. The wave-lined design on the sides adds a custom touch that is sure to turn heads.

12. Classic high-volume Afro

Classic high-volume afro hairstyle. Photo: @afrohairstylemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing beats the power of a high-volume Afro—it's a timeless look with a bold, natural statement. This style celebrates full texture and lets your hair do its thing with confidence. It's big, unapologetic, and perfect for when you want to step into a room and get noticed.

13. Thick voluminous shag Afro

Thick voluminous shag Afro hairstyle. Photo: @charliegray248 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This look celebrates every curl and coil with unapologetic volume. The shag layers give the Afro a wild and freeform shape that feels balanced and intentional. The extra density adds drama, giving your crown the spotlight it deserves.

14. Coiled Mohawk

Coiled Mohawk hair design.Photo: @afrohairstylemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The coiled Mohawk is all about bold lines and tight texture, making it a top pick if you like edgy styles. The coils run strong through the centre, while the faded sides bring clean contrast. It’s striking, structured, and perfect for showing off your natural curls in a standout way.

15. Short sides with long curly top

This style keeps the sides short and tidy, letting your curls shine in all their glory up top. The length above adds volume and dimension, while the cropped sides keep everything looking fresh and intentional. You can fluff it out, slick it back, or shape it into defined curls.

What can you do with male Afro hair?

Male Afro hair offers a rich canvas for diverse styling options. You can shape it into a classic rounded Afro, twist it into defined coils, or sculpt it into a tapered fade. Protective styles like braids, locs, or cornrows look stylish and help maintain hair health.

What is the best haircut for Afro hair?

The ideal haircut for Afro hair depends on your lifestyle and personal preference. Tapered cuts and fade hairstyle designs provide a clean, manageable look while highlighting natural curls. Consequently, if you enjoy volume, a high-top Afro or rounded shape works well.

How do you grow Afro hair for guys?

Growing Afro hair requires patience and consistent care. Start by maintaining a healthy scalp through regular cleansing and moisturising. Protective styles like twists or braids can minimise breakage and promote length retention.

How often should you moisturise your Afro hair?

Afro hair tends to be dry, so daily moisturising is beneficial. Use water-based leave-in conditioners or natural oils to keep hair hydrated. Pay special attention to the ends, as they are prone to dryness and breakage. Consistent moisture helps maintain softness and manageability.

Can you use heat on your Afro hair?

While occasional heat styling is possible, frequent use can lead to damage. If you opt to use heat, always apply a heat protectant and use the lowest effective temperature. Limit heat styling to reduce the risk of dryness and breakage.

Afro hairstyles for guys offer a dynamic range of options that celebrate natural texture and personal style. From classic Afros to modern fades and protective styles, there is a look to suit every preference and lifestyle. With proper care and creativity, your Afro hair can be a powerful expression of your style.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about peekaboo braids. Peekaboo braids are protective styles with hidden pops of colour underneath the top layer of braids. They blend natural braids with hidden pops of colour underneath.

Peekaboo braids involve adding bright or bold-coloured extensions to the underside of your braids, while the top layer remains different. These braids are easier to install than they look, especially once you know the steps. Read on to discover the steps to create them and notable creative designs to try out.

Source: Legit.ng