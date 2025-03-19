The 1920s was an era of elegance, defined by sharp tailoring and luxurious fabrics. Influenced by the jazz age, men embraced a polished yet practical style. Whether you are aiming for a Gatsby-esque look or a more casual vintage vibe, this guide to the classic 920s men's fashion will help you dress like a true gentleman of the Roaring Twenties.

The 1920s men's fashion was influenced by the jazz age and economic success, with many preferring a polished look. Photo: @minimalvintageofficial, @dafvintageshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The 1920s emphasised tailored suits with high-waisted trousers, vests, and structured jackets .

. Accessories like pocket squares, fedoras, watches, and round glasses completed the polished look.

completed the polished look. High-quality fabrics such as wool, linen, and tweed were common in both formal and casual wear.

were common in both formal and casual wear. Casual fashion included knit sweaters, golf attire, and lightweight summer suits .

. The overall style exuded elegance, refinement, and a touch of playful sophistication.

Roaring 1920s men’s fashion guide

The 1920s saw a shift from stiff, formal Victorian and Edwardian clothing to a more relaxed, stylish, and comfortable wardrobe. The influence of jazz music, Hollywood, and the economic boom led men to adopt fashion-forward styles that emphasised luxury and leisure. Suits became sleeker, accessories more refined, and casual wear gained popularity like never before.

1. Jackets

Single-breasted design jackets were popular, but the doubled-breasted designs gradually gained popularity. Photo: @gentsweb, @gazman70k on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jackets in the 1920s were tailored with a slim fit and often featured peaked or notch lapels. Single-breasted designs were most common, though double-breasted suits also gained popularity. The materials ranged from tweed for daytime wear to wool and cashmere for evening attire. Striped or checked patterns were frequently seen among fashion-forward men.

2. Shirts

The preferred colour for shirts was white, with some people opting for pointed or rounded collars. Photo: @suittielinksbracesman, @theshirtbar.co on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Men’s shirts in the 1920s were made from high-quality cotton or linen and featured a stiff, detachable collar. White was the most popular colour, though pastel shades and subtle stripes were also worn

Collars were either pointed or rounded, designed to be worn with a tie or bow tie. French cuffs and cufflinks added an extra touch of refinement to formal attire.

3. Pants

High waist trousers were preferred and were made from high-quality materials, such as wool and flannel. Photo: @askokeyig on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trousers in the 1920s had a high waist and were often pleated for a comfortable yet elegant fit. They featured a straight-leg cut, sometimes tapering slightly towards the ankle. Wool and flannel were the most popular fashion materials, making them both stylish and durable. Suspenders were commonly used instead of belts to keep trousers in place.

4. Vests

Vests were typically worn with three-piece suits and they were single-breasted with a V-neck. Photo: @victoryvintage, @dafvintageshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A three-piece suit was a staple of men’s fashion, making vests an essential component of a complete outfit. Vests were typically single-breasted with a V-neck and matched the suit jacket and trousers.

Some men opted for contrasting colours or patterns to add a touch of personality. Double-breasted vests were also worn for extra sophistication, especially at formal events.

5. Outerwear

Overcoats were popular during cold weather and were made from heavy, high-quality fabric. Photo: @dafvintageshop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Overcoats were an essential part of a man’s wardrobe, particularly in colder places, during winter. Long wool coats, trench coats, and Chesterfield coats were popular choices. Many featured a belted waist for a structured silhouette, while fur collars added an extra layer of luxury. Lighter coats, such as raincoats, were worn for transitional weather.

6. Hats

Vintage hats, especially fedoras and homburgs, were popular for formal and casual events. Photo: @stetsonusa, @mikethehatter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hats were an indispensable accessory for men in the 1920s, completing their polished look. Fedoras and homburgs were popular for formal occasions, while newsboy caps and straw boaters were common for casual wear.

The size and shape of hats varied, but they were always chosen to complement the overall outfit. Most hats were made of felt, wool, or straw, depending on the season.

7. Pocket squares

A well-folded pocket square was a subtle yet significant fashion statement. Typically made of silk or cotton, pocket squares were used to add a pop of colour or pattern to an outfit. Classic folds such as the straight-edge or puff fold were the most common styles. They were often coordinated with a tie or vest to create a cohesive look.

8. Watches

Classic wristwatches were introduced, replacing pocket watches. Photo: @vintage_esstnl on Instagram

Source: UGC

Wristwatches became more popular in the 1920s, replacing pocket watches for convenience. Most featured a leather or metal band with a simple, elegant face. Gold and silver were common materials, exuding an air of refinement. For formal occasions, a classic pocket watch attached to a vest chain remained a stylish choice.

9. Eyewear

Eyeglasses were considered functional and fashionable and complemented most appearances. Photo: @vintageeyewearofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Round or oval-shaped eyeglasses were the most common styles in the 1920s. Frames were often made of tortoiseshell, gold, or silver, with thin rims for a refined appearance. Sunglasses also gained popularity, particularly those with dark lenses and lightweight metal frames.

10. Ties

Neckties were a crucial addition to formal attire. Photo: @kirbyallison, @suittielinksbracesman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Neckties were an essential element of a man’s ensemble, often featuring bold stripes, geometric patterns, or solid colours. The Windsor knot gained popularity, allowing men to showcase their ties prominently.

Bow ties were another stylish option, particularly for formal and evening wear. Silk was the preferred material, ensuring a luxurious and polished appearance.

11. Shoes

Oxford shoes were preferred for formal wear, while leather dress boots were worn for casual events. Photo: @menshoesfashion_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oxford shoes were the most popular choice for formal and business wear, featuring a sleek and polished design. Two-tone spectator shoes added a touch of flair, especially for casual and semiformal occasions.

Leather dress boots were also commonly worn, providing both sophistication and practicality. Most shoes had a rounded toe and were made of high-quality leather for durability.

12. Casual wear

Casual wear gives a relaxed but stylish appearance. Photo: @modernfits.sneakers, @alexcosta on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 1920s men’s casual fashion included knit sweaters, polo shirts, and loose-fitting trousers for a relaxed yet stylish appearance. Golf attire, consisting of argyle sweaters and plus-fours, was particularly fashionable among wealthy men.

For summer, lightweight linen or seersucker suits provide comfort while maintaining a refined look. Loafers and soft leather shoes complemented casual outfits, ensuring both ease and elegance.

What were the most popular colours for men’s fashion in the 1920s?

Dark colours like navy, charcoal, and brown dominated formal wear, while lighter shades such as beige, pastel blue, and cream were popular for casual and summer attire.

Did men in the 1920s wear belts or suspenders?

Suspenders were the preferred choice, as high-waisted trousers did not have belt loops. Belts became more common toward the end of the decade.

What type of fabric was most commonly used in the 1920s fashion?

Wool was the most common fabric for suits, while linen and cotton were preferred for summer wear. Tweed was also a popular choice for casual and outdoor attire.

How can I incorporate 1920s fashion into modern outfits?

You can integrate 1920s fashion by wearing high-waisted trousers, suspenders, a classic vest, and a well-tailored jacket. Accessories like pocket squares, fedoras, and spectator shoes can further enhance the vintage look.

What should a guy wear to a 1920s party?

A well-fitted three-piece suit with a vest, high-waisted trousers, a pocket square, and a fedora will create an authentic 1920s look. To fully capture the Roaring Twenties style, accessorise with suspenders, wingtip shoes, and a bow tie for added vintage charm.

What is 1920s attire for men?

Typical 1920s attire for men includes tailored suits, high-waisted trousers, suspenders, dress shoes, and accessories like fedoras and pocket watches.

Were bow ties popular in the 1920s?

Yes, bow ties were a popular choice for formal and evening wear, often made of silk and featuring solid or patterned designs.

Was Paisley popular in the 20s?

Paisley was not as widely popular as geometric or striped patterns, but it was occasionally seen in ties and accessories.

Did men wear double-breasted suits in the 1920s?

Yes, double-breasted suits were worn, though single-breasted designs were more common.

What type of shoes did men wear in the 1920s?

Men typically wore Oxford shoes, two-tone spectator shoes, leather dress boots, and loafers for more casual wear.

By embracing these timeless elements of 1920s men’s fashion, you can effortlessly channel the sophistication and charm of the Roaring Twenties. Whether dressing for a themed event or simply adding vintage flair to your wardrobe, this classic style remains a symbol of elegance and refinement.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of vintage gowns for ladies. If you are a fashion enthusiast with a preference for vintage gowns, you will be stunned by the various designs available. Interestingly, vintage gowns are not outdated fashion as they are still trendy in the modern fashion world.

Whether you intend to attend a wedding, formal event, or party, there is a vintage gown design appropriate for every occasion. Explore this collection of gowns for the best styles to make heads turn.

Source: Legit.ng