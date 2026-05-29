A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has recalled his post-UTME experience and mentioned his total score

The individual mentioned the course he studied at the popular university and why he picked it instead of Law

In the viral post, the individual mentioned the score he got after taking part in the JAMB examination many years ago

A young man who was offered admission by the University of Ibadan to study his dream course after he met the cut-off mark of the institution and achieved high JAMB and post-UTME scores has opened up.

The young man explained that several years ago, specifically in 2015, the University of Ibadan (UI) had a specific cut-off mark for the course he wanted to study.

University of Ibadan graduate posts admission scores, sparks reactions online. Right Image for illustration purposes only.Photo Source: Twitter/creative_yua, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate recalls post-UTME score

He explained that his case was different because while some people might have picked a different course just because they didn't meet the cut-off mark for the exact one they wanted, he actually picked his course because he had a passion for it and worked towards it.

@creative_yua wrote on his page:

"I scored 267 in my JAMB UTME."

"Scored 79% in post-UTME."

"Got admitted into UI to study my course of choice (English)."

"That was in 2015, the same year when the cutoff mark for Law was just 74."

He spoke about what differentiates him from several other aspirants who wished to study at the University of Ibadan.

His statement:

"There's something unique I want to point out here:"

"Unlike many people who studied English just because they couldn't meet the cutoff point for their actual courses of choice, my own case was different."

"I consciously chose to study English."

"I developed a mind of my own right from secondary school and decided not to follow the crowd."

"Actually, I've always been that guy who likes to be different from others."

"And as a secondary school student, I noticed that most students had specific prospective courses that were common among them."

"Science students hankered after Medicine."

University of Ibadan graduate recalls post-UTME score that secured admission. Photo Source: Twitter/creative_yua

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan speaks about his course

"Arts students pined for Law or Mass Communication."

"Commercial (Social Science) students had Accounting as their anthem."

"So, I told myself I wasn't going to jump on the bandwagon. I was an Arts student (a brilliant one at that), so everyone just expected I'd automatically study Law."

"But I wasn't one to pander to people's expectations. I'd rather think things through and decide my own path. So, I chose to study English at the expense of Law or Mass Communication."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Mechanical Engineering student shared the JAMB and post-UTME scores that helped him gain admission into the university.

The student said he scored 276 in JAMB and worked hard to get a strong post-UTME score. He also explained that courses like Mechanical Engineering and Law at UI usually require high aggregate scores for admission.

UI: Lady gains admission to study Law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant who missed the Law cut-off mark by 3 points eventually secured admission into a state university.

The young lady had written JAMB and post-UTME more than once while trying to study Law at UI. Her brother later shared details of her scores online after she finally gained admission to study her desired course.

Source: Legit.ng