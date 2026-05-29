Veteran Nollywood actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu shared thought-provoking remarks about social media

This came weeks after his sudden silence across his social media platforms, as he highlighted his reasons

According to him, social media has little room for meaningful discussions, which prompted mixed reactions from his fans

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician Bob-Manuel Udokwu has opened up about his decision to stay silent on social media.

The movie icon noted that he prefers to stay away from the noise and observe from a distance.

Bob-Manuel Udokwu speaks on silence in the digital age. Credit: @bobmanueludokwu

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Udokwu explained that online conversations in Nigeria have become draining.

He pointed out that these trending issues often consume valuable time and data, yet add little relevance to people’s lives.

In his words:

“Social media has become something else in Nigeria. Most times, things that have little or no relevance to the day-to-day struggles of the people go viral and consume valuable time and data from the same traumatised people!

"It baffles me! Too much dragging and trolling everywhere! I really don’t regret my choice to stay quiet and read from the sidelines while the job is done…… I am sure you would agree with me on this?” Udokwu wrote.

"Despite his reservations, the actor hinted that he would begin posting more actively to engage with his fans, saying: “However, due to popular demand I will be more active in posting and engaging my fans from now on….. How una see am?”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bob Manuel joined the list of popular faces in the movie industry to speak about Pete Edochie's career.

While speaking on the Yan Kontent Factory podcast, Bob dispelled public opinion about Pete Edochie being the oldest in Nollywood.

Bob, who admitted that Edochie is older than him in age, however, stated that he has been in Nollywood longer than the veteran actor.

He cited that the veteran actor was not a cast member in Nollywood's first popular movie, Living in Bondage.

"Pete Edochie is not the oldest man in Nollywood. I have been in Nollywood longer than him, though he is older than me in age," he said in the viral video.

Bob Manuel's comment comes barely a few days after Yoruba actor Yemi Solade boasted about his acting career, drawing comparisons between himself and Pete Edochie.

In a video, Solade revealed that he began acting at the age of 17 and represented Nigeria at Festac '77, a significant cultural event.

Fans disagreed with him and reminded him of the iconic film Things Fall Apart, pointing out that Edochie’s contribution far outweighs his own.

Netizens react to Bob-Manuel Udokwu's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brownreneej said:

"🔥this man is ever handsome."

genius_iyke said:

"We dey wait Bossbob But bad governance and terr0rism is eating us deep, do not hesitate to speak about that too."

jojokalito said:

"The loudest spaces are not always the wisest! Sad."

iam_o3one said:

"That Would be very nice, no matter what's going on on social media, stay clean, stay real and do you. Bring it on uncle Bob👏 👏."

cudokwu said:

"The older you get the more you look like a young version of your dad and your uncle UdoNweze!"

Bob-Manuel Udokwu shares why he dislikes online drama. Credit: bobmanueludokwu

Source: Instagram

What Kanayo said about Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Kanayo O. Kanayo 'Nnayi Sacrifice' shared some insightful details about the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

In an interview with Afia TV, Kanayo made a bold claim about his seniority over his veteran colleague, Pete Edochie, in Nollywood.

Kanayo, however, added that people like himself, Pete Edochie, and Nnebue, among others, should not be left out in the movie industry's history.

Source: Legit.ng