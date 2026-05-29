A young Nigerian man shared his experience after gaining admission into the University of Ibadan to study law

He shared how he struggled during his UTME and ended up writing multiple times before gaining admission

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young man

A young Nigerian man, Abdulrauf Idris, who gained admission into the University of Ibadan, shared his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) experience.

He opened up about how he wrote UTME and post-UTME multiple times before finally gaining admission.

A University of Ibadan offers law admission to man who wrote UTME many times. Photo: LinkedIn/ Abdulrauf Idris

Source: UGC

Fresh UI student recounts UTME experience

On his LinkedIn page, Abdulrauf Idris said he finished secondary school in 2021 but failed to pass Literature-in-English in his O-level.

His LinkedIn post read:

“5 years after secondary school, i matriculated today at the University of Ibadan as law student. Honestly, it's been a crazy ride. I graduated secondary school in 2021, ready to take on the world, but one subject stood between me and my Law admission: Literature in English.

“Nearly everyone in my set struggled with it, and because it's a core requirement for Law, my entire result was useless. So I fought back.

“I registered for GCE in late 2022, confident I could fix it. The result came out, E8 to D7. That stupid Literature had done it again. With my motivation in the mud, I wrote JAMB mostly for the experience and scored 247. 247 for Law keh? Oya naw.

“I registered for UI Post-UTME anyway, barely prepared, and walked in half-ready. I scored 65/100, an aggregate of 63.375. The cut-off was 67.25. I accepted my fate.

“Time to start over, properly. I committed to retaking everything in 2024. But mid-preparation, UI's admissions office called. I'd been offered admission, portal closing tomorrow. The problem? I'd never uploaded my GCE result on JAMB since I knew it wasn't valid for Law. School portal said yes. JAMB said no. Village people won again.

“I let it go and refocused. I scored 289 in UTME, aced WAEC and NECO, and relocated to Ibadan a month before Post-UTME for tutorials, something I'd never done before. I was not going home without that admission. Then village people visited again. Three weeks before the exam, I was robbed. Phone, laptop, my work tools, my income, gone. I made myself one promise: pass the exam first, rebuild everything after. So I kept going.

“Exam day came. I felt confident. Result dropped, 62/100. My aggregate was 0.1 marks below the cut-off. I had lost the admission and my livelihood in the same season.

“I fell into a dark place for a while, but eventually got back up. I was offered Political Science and turned it down. I had a promise to keep. So I went again.

“I did utme and scored 299. I arrived in Ibadan two weeks early, locked in completely, and wrote the Post-UTME. The result came out, 75/100. Aggregate: 74.875, comfortably above the 67.25 cut-off. When it was later raised to 70.875, I was still four points clear. That was the moment everything finally came together.

“What kept me going through all of it? I am the first person in my bloodline pursuing a professional course. That responsibility never let me quit.”

A boy who wrote UTME multiple times celebrated as UI offered him admission to study law. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng