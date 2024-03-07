Some Nigerian celebs have upped their fashion taste over the years and one item that has distinguished them is their sunglasses

This fashion piece complements one's attire and has a way of adding swag to the wearer's look and making fans gush

In this listicle, let's take a look at how some celebs including Ayo Makun, Pretty Mike, Enioluwa, and Ebuka, among others have shown style in this item

Fashion is an expression of one's taste and some Nigerian celebrities have taken it personally. At events, one can spot media personalities showing off their elegant looks and they complement their attire with sunglasses.

Nigerian male celebs look stylish in sunglasses. Image credit: @aycomedian, @ebuka/Instagram

This fashion item comes in different prices and these celebs are known to spot the expensive ones. For Legit.ng, let's check out how celebs such as Pretty Mike, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Enioluwa, and D'banj, among others have stunned in sunglasses.

1. Pretty Mike looks dapper in sunglasses

Popular Nigerian socialite Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, adorned a stylish sunglass as he attended the wedding of celebrity stylist Veekee James recently. In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, he revealed that sunglasses are his favouirite fashion accessories, and his most expensive sunglass cost him $2,500 (N3.8m)

The media personality is known for his controversial entrances at events and it has caused him a lot of backlashes over the years. Nevertheless, he is not bothered as he has continued to pull more stunts at parties.

2. Enioluwa rocks stylish sunglasses

Popular media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa is not only a foodie, he also has a knack for fashion. One fashion item that stands him out is his sunglass. He may not be seen all the time on the fashion item but when he chooses to rock one of them, it looks gorgeous on him.

He is also carving a niche for himself as one celeb who rocks female outfits and accessories. More so, he has been seen on skirts, female handbags, and earrings. He is also a lover of expensive wristwatches and rings.

3.Ebuka Obi-Uchendu adorns classy sunglasses

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is known for his great dress sense and good looks. One fashion item he loves to adorn is his sunglasses.

On different occasions, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show host has been spotted in his sunglasses which adds more style to his already dope look.

In one of his outings, the father of two was seen on a pink traditional attire that he combined with red and black neck beads. He also wore wore a cap that matched with his attire. As expected, he was on his sunglass as he posed for his photoshoot session.

4. Ayo Makun looks smart in his sunglasses

Comedian and Nollywood actor Ayo Makun has done well for himself in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He has also been consistent with his fashion game. One of the fashion items that the funny man is known for is his sunglasses.

He often rocks them to events, either during the day or at night, and they look good on him. Even for his photoshoot sessions, the father of two is always seen in one of his favourite fashion items.

Recently, he adorned one of the pieces on a blue suit, a white shirt, and a gold wristwatch which gave him a dapper look.

5. Jim Iyke shows class in sunglasses

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke wears sunglasses as a trademark and he is known to have a great fashion sense. For one of his outings, he rocked one of his favourite accessories on a black shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.

He also combined his attire with a designer wristwatch and rings which gave him a dope look. The talented actor is known for his action roles in movies and his fluent command of English.

Over the years, he has proven that he can't be a push over in the industry and can compete with the younger generation of actors in the Nigerian film industry.

6. D'banj looks stylish in sunglasses

Singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka D'banj, loves to look good and his sunglasses are a formidable part of his outfits. He is also seen in bold neck chains which complements most times.

For one of his events, the Koko master, as he is fondly called, rocked a black suit with silver embellishments and silver rings. As usual, he was on his signature glasses which gave him a fabulous look.

The Fall In Love crooner is known for his role as a judge on Nigerian Idol, among his other achievements. He may not be competing with the younger generation of artists but he has made a name for himself in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng