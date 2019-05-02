Christmas and New Year messages, greetings, wishes and quotes

Christmas and New Year's Day are among the most popular holidays in the world. Various celebrations, gift-giving, and good wishes characterize these holidays. Coming up with the perfect happy new year messages does not have to be too tedious. We have an amazing collection of the perfect messages to send to your friends and family.

Sending your loved ones a message or a wish lets them know you are thinking of them and wish them well. How do you write happy new year greetings?

Christmas and happy new year messages

Here are some lovely Christmas and happy new year wishes, quotes, messages, and gifs.

Christmas messages for your friends

Friendships are an essential part of most people's lives. It is nice to send your close friends some warm wishes and messages during Christmas. Here are some nice ones to choose from.

Merry Christmas! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year.

May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.

May the wonder of that first Christmas, the joy of God's abundant blessings, and the peace of Jesus' presence be with you always.

I pray that the same wonderment and belief that children have fills your heart during this holiday season.

May the gathering of family and the laughter of friends remind you of how much you are cherished and loved not just at Christmas but the whole year through.

May all that is beautiful, meaningful, and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year.

I am sending all of you wishes in hopes that your Christmas is magnificent in every way. Happy holidays!

As the light from that star illuminated the sky the night Jesus was born, may his light illuminate your life at this special time of the year.

Christmas messages for your family

Are you looking for the perfect end-of-year messages for your family? Here are some nice happy new year wishes and messages for 2023.

This is the perfect time of the year to wish peace, love, and joy to one another. These are my best Christmas wishes to you.

Seeing each ornament hanging on our Christmas tree representing a special memory or family member is a gift I cherish each year.

Merry Christmas to you and your family, and very best wishes for the New Year.

May your life be filled with warmth and good cheer this holiday season and throughout the New Year.

May the gifts of love and happiness be yours this season. Wishing you a Merry Christmas with all my heart!

I am looking forward to spending this Christmas holiday with you. My warmest early Christmas wishes!

As we gather to share memories of all the Christmases we've shared as a family, may this Christmas prove to be the best one.

After the tree, ornaments, and tinsel, the true meaning of Christmas shows. Gathering with family is incredibly special. Merry Christmas

Happy new year messages for my love

It is always a special occasion when one celebrates another year with the love of their life. Here are some things you can say or send to your significant other during this special season.

You always made Christmas a special time for me. Now, I hope you can feel my love and gratitude. I am sending you my warmest wishes and blessings.

Whenever Christmas comes around, I am reminded that life is full of miracles. The biggest one was you coming into my life.

This time of year makes me realize how lucky I am to share my life with you.

Thank you for making each Christmas such a special one for me. Thank you for bringing so much joy into my life. Merry Christmas to you.

On the beautiful occasion of Christmas, let us look back to all the special moments that we have created together and promise each other to create many more such lovely memories. Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas to the reason I feel merry and bright every day. I love you.

I wish you a silent night, a star above, and a blessed gift of hope and love. A blessed Christmas to you!

I wish a magical Christmas to the most amazing woman in the world. I hope you have a blessed Christmas this year.

Happy new year greetings for email, WhatsApp, and Facebook

Here is a look at a nice collection of messages and wishes one can share via email or different social platforms.

The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and open up a new chapter in our lives.

Out with the old, in with the new! Happy New Year!

May the new year bring you warmth, love, and light to guide your path to a lovely destination.

May the closeness of your loved ones, family, and friends fill your heart with joy. Happy New Year!

Let us look back at the past year with the warmest of memories. Happy New Year.

I can't wait to see where the next year brings us! I wish you nothing but happiness in the new year.

Happy New Year! May the coming year be full of grand adventures and opportunities.

Cheers to a new year, new beginnings, and the same friends!

As you pursue your hopes and dreams, may this year bring you much success, and may your journey be wonderful.

Funny happy new year messages

Here are some hilarious messages to send your friends and family during Christmas and New Year's.

You have this year in the palm of your hand. Could you not squeeze the life out of it?

Santa told me you'd been very good this year. I told him it was just a lack of opportunity. Merry Christmas!

Please note Christmas is canceled. Apparently, you told Santa you've been good this year, and he died of laughter.

New Year's Day is a societal illusion of a clean slate that we're expected to kick off by getting wasted. Happy New Year!

I thought long and hard about quitting all those bad habits this year, but I'm not a quitter! Happy New Year!

I have a big pile of regrets from last year to sweep out the door, so I can start on a new pile.

Here's to another awesome year of making new memories, new secrets we'll take to the grave, and New Year's resolutions that we'll never keep. Happy New Year!

Dream small, and you can achieve it all. It's the only wish that may come true for the New Year!

happy new year wishes and messages for a girlfriend

One of the best ways to show your girlfriend some love at year's end is by making an effort to send happy new year greetings. Here are some great messages to choose from.

You are the true sunshine in my life and the one who sets me free. Thank you for everything. Stay with me forever and always. Happy New Year.

You are my sunshine and my reason for living, my love, and my inspiration. I love you, and I am happy by your side, my life. May it be the best New Year ever.

This year has witnessed the growth of our love, of a relationship that is becoming stronger and that gives us more joy. Happy New Year, my darling.

New Year is beautiful and inspiring – just like you. And celebrating this holiday with you makes me doubly happy. I am sending you lots of love.

Love, the day has come! I feel great by your side, saying goodbye to this year that leaves us to make room for a new one full of adventures to be discovered. I love you!

If I had three wishes to make, I would wish to be with you always, to love you always, and to have your heart always. Happy New Year!

I will always be grateful for the amazing memories and moments that we shared. I really hope you'll always be a part of my life. Happy New Year, my love!

Every New Year, I used to wish for a girl who would truly love me with her whole heart. This will be the first time I will not make that wish, as I already have you!

Happy new year Christian messages

Are you looking for the ideal 2023 happy new year greetings for Christians? Here are some wishes and short prayers one can use or send during this festive period.

Lord, You make all things new. You bring hope alive in our hearts And cause our Spirits to be born again. Thank you for this new year For all the potential it holds. Come and kindle in us A mighty flame.

Lord, in this new year, help me to remember your promises and who you are.

Dear God, Thank you that you make all things new. Thank you for all that you've allowed into our lives this past year, the good along with the hard things, which have reminded us how much we need you and rely on your presence filling us every single day. We pray for a beautiful year ahead.

Dear God, it is so hard to pick up the pieces and keep moving forward. Help me to see that your plan is still in effect. Give me faith to know that regardless of what this past year has looked like, I can start over.

Breathe in me, O Holy Spirit, that my thoughts may all be holy. Act in me, O Holy Spirit, that my work, too, may be holy. I pray for the gift of a blessed new year.

New Year's GIF

Here is a nice GIF to usher in 2023.

Sending your family and friends some Christmas and happy new year messages is always seen as a nice gesture during the holidays. This article has numerous messages and wishes to choose from, depending on the intended recipient.

