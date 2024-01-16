Nigerian comedian AY Makun buzzed the internet as he joyously marked the second birthday of his daughter, Ayomide

Recall that the comedian and his spouse waited for thirteen years before the arrival of their second child in 2021

The couple was joined by family, friends, and celebrities in a lively celebration that truly went all out

Comedian Ayo Makun, best known as AY, is excited as his second daughter, Ayomide, turns 2 on January 16, 2023.

Legit.ng reported that the entertainer welcomed his second issue after 13 years of expecting in his marriage.

Celebrities join AY and wife Mabel to celebrate his daughter's birthday. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

As he took to the internet to celebrate his daughter's second birthday, fans and celebrities couldn't help but join in the celebration.

Sharing breathtaking photographs of his little angel, AY raved over her and was grateful to God for the immense joy she brought into his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Happy birthday to my cutest little angel, AYOMIDE, ADELE MAKUN. Thank you for bringing me nothing short of happy," he wrote.

See his post below

Celebrities and fans join AY to celebrate his daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omonioboli:

"Happy birthday to your angel. May she bring you joy and peace always and may she grow to be a blessing to her generation."

hadeybis:

"Just like yesterday princess. Happy Birthday Pretty cutie, may your destiny not be truncated."

chidimokeme:

"She’s so adorable. Happy Birthday Ayomide. You will remain a permanent source of happiness and laughter to dad, mum, and everyone that comes in contact with you."

chemmy88:

"So adorable. Happy birthday beautiful. Online aunty Dey hail o."

theonlychigul:

"God bless and keep her...May her life be beautiful."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy happy beautiful birthday princess, longlife and prosperity Ijmn."

yummy__crispy:

"Happy birthday beautiful shining star. Grow in God’s divine protection."

AY Makun returns home after fire accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting AY Makun's return to the country after the terrible incident that hit his family while they were in the U.S.

After returning to the country, AY shared a post noting he was now homeless and all he had with him was what he took along when travelling.

AY's famous Lekki mansion was gutted by fire on August 8, 2023. He recently visited the ruins of the house, sharing a clip of it on his page.

Source: Legit.ng