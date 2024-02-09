Pretty Mike showed how distinct one can look as he rocked a lace outfit for the traditional wedding of Veekee James and her partner Femi

Enioluwa also looked dazzling in his Ibibio-themed attire which spoke class and elegance and got his fans awing over him

Both of them looked gorgeous and dapper as they complemented their outfits with other expensive fashion items

Popular socialite Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, looked ravishing as he wore a lace outfit for the traditional wedding of popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

He wore a white singlet before he adorned the green transparent lace attire, while his trousers were also transparent. To give more life to his outfit, he combined it with a Yoruba trad cap and brown shoes. He also rocked his signature glasses as he posed for his photo shoot.

Pretty Mike adorns agbada

Enioluwa pulls off Ibibio-themed outfit

On his part, content creator and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa rocked an Ibibio-themed attire for Veekee James' wedding.

His outfit was a combination of a green shirt, green wrapper, and a piece of clothing around his neck. He also wore a cap and held a fancy walking stick to complete his outfit.

Fans react to Pretty MIke's lace outfit

Several fans of the socialite dropped their takes on his attire. Check out some of them below:

2official_mercyeke:

"King wey come pretty."

@lulugoldsurprises_asaba:

"That’s why you are pretty."

@solomonofph:

"King looking like a million box."

Fans comment on Enioluwa's attire

Check out some of the comments on Enioluwa's outfit to the fashion designer's trad wedding below:

@shankcomics:

"Your tailor go dey try. Everyday new cloth. If na me, I go block you."

@bizwithblessing:

"You looks so expensive."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Please guys, don’t copy this style. Leave it for Eni to eat this alone."

@_oyiza:

"Ahan ahan Eni are you the groom?"

@lomeedarfresh:

"Wait o.. Did Eni combine both male and female aso ebi?"

Enioluwa dazzles in distinct outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enioluwa had gotten wow comments from his fans and colleagues after he adorned a unique outfit.

He wore black jean trousers and a faded green shirt that made him look like a disco singer in the '90s.

To complement his outfit, he rocked a silver and black high shoe, as he reacted to the upcoming game at AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng