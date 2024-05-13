Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had netizens talking about her after a video of her wig was shared online

The video was from a movie set where the role interpreter was in an emotional mood as she rocked the fashion item

There was imperfection between the net of the wig and the weaving on it and it gave off the vibe that it was low-quality

A video of actress Regina Daniels rocking a low-budget wig in a movie has surfaced online.

In the video, she was seen wearing a white shirt and makeup while crying in the movie scene. There was a focus on her face and Ghana-weaving wig.

The net of the wig exposed the edges of her hair and made some people judge her based on her billionaire wife status.

Many people said that the young mother of two should be left to wear whatever she likes since it was a movie.

Watch the video of Regina's hair below:

Netizens react to Regina's wig below

Some social media users have reacted to the video of Regina's wig. See some of the comments below:

@thaworldbanana:

"So if she’s playing the role of a local girl, she should carry her billionaire wife slay to set? You think it’s their clothes and costumes they use?"

@nitaagowon:

"She’s playing a local girl, so was she supposed to wear donor hair or bone straight?"

@faizehi:

"It's called acting. Have you watched a documentary on the flaws of Western films? It happens."

@mauhreen_peter:

"So, you expect her to use her millions of naira hair to play local girl?

@dzabeleykwei:

"An actress wearing a costume wig and is a full-time billionaire. What exactly is anyone worried about?"

@annie.bmartins:

"First of all, the wig in the first clip was not properly laid. Secondly, she's playing a local girl with 3D artificial eyelashes. The contrast."

@empress_caramel_:

"No, she for wear bouncy hair use act village girl role."

@abthansrage_:

"Na wa."

@shanky_dah_great:

"Person just slow."

Regina Daniels rocks show-stopping red dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina is not laid back when it comes to fashion, and she brings her A-game all the time.

She slayed in her latest attire, which she posted on Instagram and left her fans speechless as they drooled over her.

Her outfit was combined with silver embellishments, and her hairstyle dropped backwards, giving her a classy look.

