Popular Nigerian lifestyle influencer Enioluwa is still in Ghana following his visit to the country for Moses Bliss' wedding

Recall that the gospel artist and his wife, Marie Wieboorn, had an opulent wedding ceremony in the Gold Coast nation

A new video saw Eni having one of the country's rich local delicacies, Wakkye, and his verdict on it spurred reactions online

Popular Nigerian lifestyle influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa is still having an amazing exploration in Ghana.

Legit.ng reported that the Instagram celebrity was one of the guests who added vibrance to the wedding ceremony of gospel artist Moses Bliss and his sweetheart Marie Wiseborn.

Enioluwa enjoys eating Wakkye for the second time. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Eni, during the traditional wedding of the Kingdom couple, had an official Ghana Jollof party rice and shared his satisfaction with it.

A recent video shared on his page showed the lip gloss guy dining on Wakkye, still in the Western African country.

He mentioned that the native delicacy was a medley of cooked rice and beans, garri, fried plantains, spaghetti meat, and spoiled eggs served on a broad native leaf.

Eni mixed all the contents together with his bare fingers, which he used to eat.

Further, the influencer could be seen dancing and singing as he devoured the dish before him.

He noted that this was the second time he was having the local meal; unlike the first time, what he had recently was quite impressive.

Finishing his food, the content creator went on to lick the food remnants on the giant leaf that was used in serving the wakkye.

In his caption, he wrote:

"I'm not sure a Nigerian can easily eat this one, sha. Have you had this before? Is this your favourite Ghanaian Meal?"

See his video below:

See how netizens reacted to Enioluwa's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dknaijafoods:

"Waakye is my best!!! People it is not pronounced 'wanke' or 'wake', it is pronounced 'waache'."

csfabrics:

"You are starting to get it… if you now get it, you will chew the leaves join."

hajiacooksandbakes:

"Eni Waakye has been saving Ghanaian lives since 1900 oooThinking of a Ghanaian meal which can be taken for breakfast, lunch, dinner??Definitely WAAKYE with all the pairings ."

razorsharpng:

"Federal government need to investigate where all these food dey enter... cos I don't understand."

mowanbe:

"Wetin be this?? Garri and spag and beans and kini?? "

elsielamar:

"You're still in this Ghana."

Enioluwa blasts Ghanaians at Moses Bliss’ wedding party

The influencer was captured raving at Moses Bliss' wedding in Ghana after only being offered one plate of Jollof rice.

He went on to voice out his disappointment at the time the wedding party ended at 7:42 pm and compared it to Nigeria's bubbling nightlife.

Eni further expressed his desire to relocate every single Ghanaian to Lagos so that they can enjoy the energetic buzz of the commercial capital city.

