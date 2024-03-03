Nigerian influencer Enioluwa made waves at Moses Bliss's wedding in Ghana after he voiced his frustration over receiving just one plate of jollof rice

The lifestyle influencer also noted his displeasure at the time the wedding party ended and compared it to Lagos' nightlife

The love ceremony, which took place in Ghana, the home country of Bliss' wife, was attended by a host of Nigerian celebrities, including Enioluwa

Popular Nigerian lifestyle influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa was captured raving at Moses Bliss' wedding in Ghana after only being offered one plate of Jollof rice.

Recall that the famous gospel artist and his soulmate Marie Wiseborn had a star-studded wedding ceremony in Ghana, in his wife's home country, who is also of British descent.

Many Nigerian celebrities showed up for the Kingdom power couple, including the well-known content creator Enioluwa.

Meanwhile, a trending clip sighted by Legit.ng saw the media personality complaining about getting only one plate of Jollof rice at the occasion and Ghana's hot weather.

He further went on to voice out his disappointment at the time the wedding party ended at 7:42 pm and compared it to Nigeria's bubbling nightlife.

Eni further expressed his desire to relocate every single Ghanaian to Lagos so that they can enjoy the energetic buzz of the commercial capital city.

Reactions trail Enioluwa's video in Ghana

3k.kiddieshub:

"A whole Eni one plate you no do well Ghana. Do you know who he's."

___khafi.xx:

"Why una sef go give am only 1 plate? For what."

@OloriOfOloris:

"Eni is so cute, if you don’t like him you’re the problem."

@byMsTolulope:

"Is how veekee James stylishly avoided Medlinboss for me."

@mirab_clothiers:

"7:42 ke, when the night is still young.. God abeg."

@PSkyxx:

"This one no even no anything, Moses bliss even try wait till 7pm to finish wedding. If he has listen to his body ni, reception self no go hold. From church or court down to honey moon straight. You think say he easy."

styledbyrossey_:

"Eni and food how will they give him one plate, such a disrespect."

_olarhmmar:

"His cloth later arrived Ghana. He should have joined the catering department to avoid this situation."

Enioluwa tries Ghana Jollof for the 1st time at Moses Bliss' traditional wedding

The Nigerian content creator tried Ghana Jollof for the first time at the wedding of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn.

In the video, when the waiter asked him what food he would love to eat, Enioluwa opted for Jollof rice. He wrote on the video that the meal would be the first time trying it at a Ghanaian party.

When the plate of Ghanaian Jollof rice and chicken was served, he took a spoonful and munched on it. He nodded his head to indicate that the meal was delicious.

