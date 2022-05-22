The season 7 of the Nigerian Idol has finally come and gone with the winner walking away with a grand prize of N100 million

Nigerians have showered him with congratulatory messages as they look forward to his exploits in the competitive music business

On the grand finale day, some superstars gave the crowd performances to be joying about and Nigerians can't stop talking about them

The grand finale of the seventh edition of the Nigerian Idol came alive with incredible performances by some Nigeria's finest music stars.

1. D'Banj

One of the judges at this year's edition of the show, D'Banj proved that he is an all round entertainer after he delivered a classic performance at the finale.

D'Banj performed his hit songs and carried the fans along in what got fans on social media commending him greatly.

2. Simi

Fans on social media say when Simi talks, it sounds like she is singing after she delivered her 2020 hit, Duduke at the grand finale.

Her performance was a classic and fans feel she rolled back the years with her hit song.

3. Pheelz

Music producer, Pheelz metamophorsed into a great singer with his single with Buju titled Finesse.

He performed the song at the grand finale of the Nigerian Idol and fans can't take their eyes off it.

4. Kingdom and top 10

The winner of the 6th edition of the show, Kingdom also showed up at the grand finale to give the fans a big show.

He performed alongside the top 10 contestants at the show and the audience loved their top notch delivery.

5. Progress and Zadok

It was an emotional night for the two finalists, Progress and Zadok on the grand finale night.

Zadok had his mother present while winner Progress got his dad in attendance.

Progress wins Nigerian Idol

Legit.ng reported that Progress beat his fellow finalist, Zadok after a keenly contested competition to win the 2022 edition of the Nigerian Idol.

IK Osakioduwa announced Progress as the winner during the live show on Sunday May 22 as he walked home with N100 million prize money.

Nigerians have congratulated him on the big win.

