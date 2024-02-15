Socialite Pretty Mike has opened up on why he wore transparent lace attire to the wedding of fashion designer Veekee James

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about why he carried out his controversial entrance on her special occasion

He further shared his most expensive fashion accessory and what it cost him, among other issues

Popular socialite Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, is a lover of fashion and is also known for his controversial entrances at events. He recently adorned a transparent lace outfit together with Agbada to the wedding of popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Pretty Mike speaks on the reason for his lace outfit at Veekee James' wedding. Image credit: @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, he shared the reason he wore the outfit. He also spoke about his favorite fashion accessories, and what he could not be caught wearing.

Why I wore lace to Veekee's wedding

The socialite revealed that he wore transparent lace to the wedding of the celebrity stylist recently because that was what was sent to him in his asoebi box. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"That was what I saw in my asoebi box. For me, fashion sometimes means that one has to be bold and creative. That was not the general asoebi for everyone, it was just for a few family and friends of Veekee that got it."

He made an entrance at Veekee's special occasion which got many talking. Some people criticised him because they felt he shouldn't have done that to the celebrant as she proclaims her Christian faith all the time. He responded:

"The word 'faith' is what some people misunderstand. Who in that place will say he or she is perfect and righteous? I and Veekee have been friends for over a decade and she knows what I am capable of doing. She knows at the end of the day, it is my personality and part of my brand."

What is Pretty Mike's most expensive accessory?

He noted that the fashion accessory he loves the most is his eye glasses and the most expensive of them is $2,500 (N3.8m). In his words:

"I am big on eye glasses. I have got a couple of expensive ones though. I have a limited edition Gucci glasses that is worth $2,500.

Speaking on the fashion item he cannot be caught wearing, he said:

"I noticed that recently, a lot of guys are wearing heels. Trust me, it is a bold one but I don't think I will be caught wearing it."

Pretty Mike arrives party with one eye

Legit.ng earlier reported that the socialite in his usual fashion caused a stir on social media with a wedding party he attended.

In order to address the current state of the country, Mike dressed as a one-eyed king who led in several blindfolded ladies.

Mixed reactions trailed Pretty Mike's entourage as netizens tried to make sense of his actions.

Source: Legit.ng