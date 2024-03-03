The wedding of gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn saw the attendance of several entertainers

They were all adorned in different glamorous apparel which caught the eyes of other guests and netizens

Real Warri Pikin, Veekee James, and Enioluwa, among others, graced the occasion turning heads in their attire

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Bliss had their white wedding on Saturday, March 3, in Ghana, and several celebrities turned up in their beautiful attire.

Nigerian celebs show off their classy outfits at Moses Bliss' white wedding. Image credit: @enioluwaofficial, @realwarripikin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, adorned an orange dress with a net design that covered her upper body parts and flowed to the ground. Her orange fascinator looked gorgeous on her.

She adorned silver earrings that displayed her taste for expensive accessories. Her makeup was also on point as she gave different poses for her photoshoot session.

Fashion designer Veekee James glowed in a yellow and silver dress that showed elegance and class. She was in the company of her husband Femi Atere, who was adorned in a suit that gave him a dapper look. They 'peppered' their fans with a lovey-dovey video as they showed up for the celebrants' special day.

Gospel singer Ebuka Songs also looked fabulous in his outfit which he combined with a black shoe. Other gospel singers who he had a chat with during the occasion were Joe Praize, Sonnie Badu, and Tim Godfrey, among others. He was also seen with content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who wore a classy attire.

Gospel music couple Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband Yinka Okeleye looked gorgeous as they adorned orange outfits. While Yinka wore a suit, Sunmisola adorned a long skirt, a blouse, and a headgear. Their colleagues Prospa Ochimana, Judikay, and her husband Ikechukwu Opara, were also in attendance in their lovely attire.

Netizens react to Veekee James' outfit video

Several Instagram users have commented on Veekee's outfit and her love expressions with her husband. See some of the reactions below:

@uchechukwu_anthony.ng:

"Na Moses bliss wedding...rest."

@itstoyosii:

"Never ever ever be basic for nobody, Glow Veekee."

@swavey112:

"U and Femi don dey resemble o."

@ade_mideh:

"No be kuku your wedding, let the couples shine abeg."

@therealbabygirlforlife:

"Veekee I love the pepper you dishing out pls don’t stop Nigerians will learn."

@tise_couture:

"Invite Veeky James to your wedding at your own lost because babe us gonna slay."

@ama_ify_:

"Beautiful."

@its__juliet_ij:

"It's getting too much abeg."

Celebs rock exquisite attire at Moses' wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wedding of Moses Bliss had brought several celebrities together as they graced the memorable occasion looking stylish.

Real Warri Pikin, Veekee James, Enioluwa, and Josh 2 Funny, among others, adorned their asoebi outfits.

They all looked stunning as they danced around the singer and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, who also looked fabulous.

Source: Legit.ng