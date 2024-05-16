The Nigerian Federal Government revealed that it provided succour for Muslims travelling for Hajj this year

There was a sudden hike in Hajj fare due to the fluctuation of foreign exchange as the Naira struggled earlier this year

The subsidisation made the number of pilgrims soar as many could have jettisoned the intention of going if the price was to remain high

The vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that the federal government approved N90 billion to support Nigerian Muslims attending the annual pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The N90 billion was approved to subsidise the sudden hike in the fare fee to the holy land.

A total of 721 Nigerian pilgrims have departed for Saudi Arabia Image: NAHCON

Shettima disclosed this during the inaugural flight take-off at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Kebbi.

He charged the pilgrims to remember the country and its leaders in their prayers at the holy site.

He said:

"You may recall that this year, we had a major challenge in announcing the final hajj fare for the 2024 Muslim pilgrimage due to fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. President Bola Tinubu also works round the clock to control the downward spiral of our local currency to bring relief to our pilgrims and other Nigerians. A move that eventually succeeded in lowering the fare. The President approved the release of N90 billion to subsidised the cost of pilgrimage for this year’s hajj.”

First set of Nigerian pilgrims take off

Legit.ng reported that the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims took off from Kebbi state for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 15.

According to a post on the Hajj Commission's official Facebook account, the inaugural flight contained 422 pilgrims and seven officials, 269 of whom were male and 163 female.

Shortly after, another flight from the Federal Capital Territory took off, containing 299 pilgrims, 123 males and 176 females.

Governor approves N2.1 billion subsidy for intending pilgrims

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, had approved N2.1 billion as a 2024 Hajj fare subsidy.

This came after NAHCON increased the 2024 Hajj fare by N1.9 million, and many intending pilgrims who were unable to meet with new payment deadline demanded a refund of their money.

Following Bala's move, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will now receive a subsidy of N959,000, amounting to 50 per cent of the increment by the Muslim body.

