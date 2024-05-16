The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) did not turn out quite well for a science student

Disappointed at his performance in the JAMB exam, the nursing hopeful took to social media to lament

He shared the university he was hoping to get admitted into, adding that he never expected such a score

Salako Olumide Kolapo, a Nigerian student, has expressed disappointment over his UTME result.

Olumide revealed his score has driven him into depression, adding that he never expected it.

Olumide expressed disappointment at his UTME performance. Photo Credit: Olumide Kolapo, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Olumide wants to study nursing at the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) and that dream has received a setback owing to his UTME performance.

In a Facebook post, the science student displayed his UTME score. Olumide scored 53 in English, 49 in physics, 45 in biology and 49 in chemistry to bring his aggregate to 196.

Olumide wrote:

"God I'm depressed .

"Wasn't expecting this at all.

"After all the dedication and all ."

JAMB said 76% of candidates scored 199 and below in the 2024 UTME.

People react to the disappointed JAMB candidate

Catherine Solomon said:

"Mtchewww some ah annoying which one is uh didn't pass stay there no thank god."

Ab Jeremiah said:

"Y be say some Jambite no wan get sense??

"How you want upgrade watin you no work for.

"Abeg get sense oo make people no scam you oo."

Ife Oluwapo said:

"Depressed?..I know you might have put much effort but just thank God for this!"

Kennedy Frosh said:

"Dash me ur result."

Kãyõdê Mõõrë said:

"See you,u are an Ingrate,u can't even thank God if someone people just get wetin u get dey go thank God from now till tomorrow."

Såmüél Óñåívì said:

"Bro no give up o just go poly straight u feat do direct entry after nd."

Benny Itz said:

"Appreciate God first.

"Atleast the result isn't bad."

