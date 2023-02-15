Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has shared the funny way one of his daughters activated his ‘mumu button’ on Valentine’s Day

Ebuka revealed that he had scolded her the day before and she decided to make him a card for Valentine’s Day

The little girl had drawn her dad and even gave him a fashionable Valentine outfit and the photo got netizens laughing hard

Nigerian TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has shared the funny way his daughter celebrated him on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to his Twitter page, the BBNaija show host shared a photo of the hand-made Valentine’s Day card his daughter gave to him.

The card had a drawing of Ebuka in it and the little girl made sure to dress him up in a red and white outfit to fit the Valentine’s Day theme.

In the card, Ebuka’s daughter wrote that she loves her dad as she wished him a happy Valentine’s Day.

Taking to the caption of the post, Ebuka explained that he had scolded his daughter the day before and she decided to activate his ‘mumu button’ the day after with her cute card.

He wrote:

“I scolded her yesterday. She activated my mumu button today”

See his tweet below:

Fans react to Valentine’s Day card Ebuka received from his daughter

Ebuka’s Valentine’s Day card from his daughter raised a lot of funny comments on social media as fans were amused at her drawing of him. Read some of their reactions below:

chinonso_:

"She knows his sense of fashion too "

sandy_kayc:

"She even gave you designer’s outfit "

thelmafalaiye:

"At least she matched your shirt with the shoes sooooo why not"

foodie_that_cooks:

"What is that drawing "

becky.enoch.77:

"No be small valinties"

sexybiola:

"Children are just so sweet"

ama_doris21:

"Wetin she draw "

qwin__genipher:

"One leg big pass the other one "

