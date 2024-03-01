The wedding of gospel singer Moses Bliss has brought several celebrities together as they grace his memorable occasion looking stylish

Real Warri Pikin, Veekee James, Enioluwa, and Josh 2 Funny, among others, adorned their attire with a touch of orange

They all looked stunning as they danced around the singer and his wife Marie Wiseborn, who also looked fabulous

The traditional wedding of popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn was held in Ghana on Thursday, February 29, and it saw the attendance of several of his friends, family, and colleagues, who looked gorgeous in their outfits.

Comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, looked stunning in her orange dress. The hands of her outfit were stylishly designed to give it a breathtaking look. She also complemented her attire with orange 'gele' and jewellries.

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, turned up at the occasion with her husband Femi Atere adorning black outfits with gold designs. She combined her dress with a 'gele' and held a designer purse.

The couple were in their usual cheerful self as they danced close to the celebrants on their special day. Another individual who gave the event some 'ginger' was content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

He wore an Agbada with orange design and an orange cap which gave him a rich uncle vibes look. Gospel singer Ebuka Songs was also in attendance with his matching attire.

Also, comedian Josh Alfred, aka Josh 2 Funny, slayed in his attire as he was seen in his usual vibrant self. The couple were not left out of the elegant attire as they were first dressed in the groom's traditional outfit before they switched to the bride's traditional wear.

Netizens react to Moses Bliss, wife's attire

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the couple's attire. Check out their comments below:

@gifted_giftyy:

"Since 1st of January till now na congratulations I just dey type o. God I’m not tired of typing. I know you’re in my neighborhood please don’t forget me."

@huesbylinda:

"Them don naked Moses."

@i_weardalika:

"Song plenty for Moses mouth. The guy don look heaven 50 times today."

@larryk_concept:

"Make them kiss na."

@uchay.ada.awka:

"Less is more. There is classic and elegance in simplicity."

@nenye_.official:

"I love that holy Bible added to the cake."

@clarawilliams175:

"This brother go like talk ooo."

@yetundeog:

"She can smile."

@fabulus_decorous_creations:

"They wore matching shoes. So cute."

@diamondvee0:

"Una no Dey kiss."

@the_ayomikunn:

"Song plenty for them."

@turlash_bakes:

"Ghana's culture."

Moses Bliss dresses in Ibibio-themed outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses was set to be traditionally tied to his wife Marie Bliss as he adorns his local attire.

The Akwa-Ibom state indigene is in Ghana with his family and friends for his much-talked-about wedding.

His outfit was a combination of a wrapper, a white shirt, a cap, and a stylish walking stick which looked dapper on him.

