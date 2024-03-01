Global site navigation

Local editions

Real Warri Pikin, Veekee James, and Others Rock Exquisite Orange Attire at Moses Bliss' Wedding
Fashion

Real Warri Pikin, Veekee James, and Others Rock Exquisite Orange Attire at Moses Bliss' Wedding

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • The wedding of gospel singer Moses Bliss has brought several celebrities together as they grace his memorable occasion looking stylish
  • Real Warri Pikin, Veekee James, Enioluwa, and Josh 2 Funny, among others, adorned their attire with a touch of orange
  • They all looked stunning as they danced around the singer and his wife Marie Wiseborn, who also looked fabulous

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

The traditional wedding of popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn was held in Ghana on Thursday, February 29, and it saw the attendance of several of his friends, family, and colleagues, who looked gorgeous in their outfits.

Real Warri Pikin and Enioluwa's attire at Moses Bliss' wedding
Real Warri Pikin, Enioluwa, and others grace Moses Bliss' wedding looking gorgeous. Image credit: @realwarripikin, @enioluwaofficial/Instagram
Source: Instagram

Comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, looked stunning in her orange dress. The hands of her outfit were stylishly designed to give it a breathtaking look. She also complemented her attire with orange 'gele' and jewellries.

Read also

Lovely videos from Moses Bliss' wedding trends as celebs storm event: “Ghana and Naija don settle”

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, turned up at the occasion with her husband Femi Atere adorning black outfits with gold designs. She combined her dress with a 'gele' and held a designer purse.

The couple were in their usual cheerful self as they danced close to the celebrants on their special day. Another individual who gave the event some 'ginger' was content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wore an Agbada with orange design and an orange cap which gave him a rich uncle vibes look. Gospel singer Ebuka Songs was also in attendance with his matching attire.

Also, comedian Josh Alfred, aka Josh 2 Funny, slayed in his attire as he was seen in his usual vibrant self. The couple were not left out of the elegant attire as they were first dressed in the groom's traditional outfit before they switched to the bride's traditional wear.

Read also

"Who dey do her?" Ayra Starr rocks black umbrella-like skirt, meets Serena Williams in Paris

Check out the couple's attire in the video below:

Netizens react to Moses Bliss, wife's attire

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the couple's attire. Check out their comments below:

@gifted_giftyy:

"Since 1st of January till now na congratulations I just dey type o. God I’m not tired of typing. I know you’re in my neighborhood please don’t forget me."

@huesbylinda:

"Them don naked Moses."

@i_weardalika:

"Song plenty for Moses mouth. The guy don look heaven 50 times today."

@larryk_concept:

"Make them kiss na."

@uchay.ada.awka:

"Less is more. There is classic and elegance in simplicity."

@nenye_.official:

"I love that holy Bible added to the cake."

@clarawilliams175:

"This brother go like talk ooo."

@yetundeog:

"She can smile."

@fabulus_decorous_creations:

"They wore matching shoes. So cute."

@diamondvee0:

"Una no Dey kiss."

@the_ayomikunn:

"Song plenty for them."

@turlash_bakes:

"Ghana's culture."

Moses Bliss dresses in Ibibio-themed outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses was set to be traditionally tied to his wife Marie Bliss as he adorns his local attire.

Read also

"U suppose get sense": Uproar as Harrysong shows off ladies dressed as Catholic nuns for new song

The Akwa-Ibom state indigene is in Ghana with his family and friends for his much-talked-about wedding.

His outfit was a combination of a wrapper, a white shirt, a cap, and a stylish walking stick which looked dapper on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel