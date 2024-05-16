The Kano mosque explosion has recorded at least 11 persons' lives have been buried, most of them were aged people

This was confirmed by locals in the area as well as the spokesperson of the police in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa

The resident of Gadan, a community in Gezawa LGA of the state, expressed fear that the death toll would rise, citing the severe condition of those at the hospital

Kano - No less than 11 persons have been confirmed dead from the attack on a mosque at Gadan, a community in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, according to the police and locals in the area.

The residents disclosed that 11 victims of the attack had so far been buried. Most of the victims were aged persons.

How explosion rocked Kano mosque

According to Premium Times, Shafi’u Abubakar, a resident of the community, prayed at the Mosque with fuel. He locked the worshippers inside the mosque and set it ablaze. The police earlier said that Abubakar used a petrol bomb to launch the attack, but residents said no explosive device was involved.

Following the incident, one person lost his life while on admission at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital. The incident affected about 40 people, including children.

Abdullahi Kiyawa, the spokesperson of the Kano state police command, confirmed to journalists on Thursday, May 16, that 11 people died in the attack.

13 Kano mosque explosion receiving treatments

The police boss disclosed that 13 other victims were at the specialist hospital receiving treatment.

Abubakar was immediately arrested by the police soon after the incident on Wednesday, May 15.

Usaini Gumel, the Kano state commissioner of police, earlier told journalists that the 38-year-old Abubakar disclosed to investigators that the worshippers were targetted over a family dispute involving the sharing of inheritance.

Residents in the community expressed fear that there is a tendency for the casualty to rise because of the severe conditions of those at the hospital.

