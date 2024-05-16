Nigeria President Bola Tinubu on Thursday linked up with the President of Senegal, H.E Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Faye landed in Nigeria on Thursday afternoon and headed to the State House, Abuja to meet with President Tinubu

Tinubu's aide confirmed the development and also noted that this is the first time the two African leaders will be linking hthe

On Thursday, May 16, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the Senegalese President Bassirou Faye at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, disclosed this in a post on his X page on Thursday afternoon.

As reported by NTA, Faye arrived at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday and was received at the villa's forecourt. This is his first visit to Nigeria since assuming office last month.

Faye, 44, the youngest president in Senegalese history, secured victory in a delayed presidential election in April, garnering over 54 percent of the votes.

