There’s a popular saying that there ain’t no party like a Lagos party and some Nigerian socialites are no doubt great showmen

Popular Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike, is one socialite who makes unforgettable entrances at events and he is always sure to get people talking

Legit.ng will now be taking a look at some to the times Pretty Mike stormed society events with his unique entourages

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, is one star who adds his own dimension to society events.

He no doubt enjoys being the center of attention, especially at parties, and he gives people things to talk about.

It has become Pretty Mike’s signature to storm parties with his unique entourages that ranges from pregnant women, women on leashes, men in underwear, native doctor looking men, and more.

Pretty Mike and some of the different times he stormed parties in strange ways. Photos: @prettymikeoflagos

This socialite might have earned criticism from people for his over the top entrance at parties but that has kind of contributed to keeping him relevant in celebrity circles.

Today, Legit.ng will take a look at some of the times Pretty Mike had internet users looking on in awe over his elaborate and grand entrances at parties.

1. Pretty Mike storms event with men in red robes:

The Nigerian big boy was one of the guests who attended a socialite’s birthday party and he no doubt divided the attention to the guests when he stormed the occasion with several men in red robes. According to Mike, he went bearing gifts.

2. Pretty Mike and his crew at Eniola Badmus’ party:

Top actress, Eniola Badmus, recently had an event and Pretty Mike made sure to attend with a group of men and women who were painted in white from head to toe and wore black underwear. Internet users blamed his action on the prevalent hunger in the country.

3. Pretty Mike and the 3 horsewomen:

The socialite was invited to the 60th birthday party of a friend’s mother and as expected, he decided to divert the attention to himself. Pretty Mike stormed the party with three ladies who rocked horse heads and wore saddle-like waist belts.

4.With ladies from the ‘occult world’:

Sometime in October 2021, Pretty Mike attended an event in Port Harcourt and he entered the venue with three ladies who dressed up like Nollywood’s portrayal of the occult world. Internet users had a lot to say about them.

5. Pretty Mike and herbalist:

In August 2021, Pretty Mike attended a wedding party with a man who appeared to be a herbalist. The plus-size herbalist had no shirt on and was also spotted in a red outfit that made him appear scary. He no doubt stole the shine from the newly wedded couple.

While these are just a few of Pretty Mike’s array of interesting entourages at parties, the socialite has carved a niche for himself and effortlessly diverts attention away from his hosts at events. Even though this used to earn him a lot of backlash in the past, people seem to have gotten used to it.

Pretty Mike speaks on why he makes funny appearances at events

Known for his controversial ways of attending events, Mike Eze-Nwali popularly called Pretty Mike has finally shared the reasons and inspirations behind it.

In a chat with BBC Pidgin, the nightlife entrepreneur stated that his concepts have meanings as he uses them to address societal ills.

Speaking on the time he attended an event with pregnant women, Pretty Mike said pregnant women are often discriminated against in the workplace.

On the latest one where he was spotted with a herbalist, the nightlife entrepreneur argued that if people can comfortably go anywhere with a pastor and imam, they should also be comfortable with a herbalist around them.

