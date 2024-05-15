Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, on Wednesday, May 15, said prison warders "harassed" him during his time in prison over two decades ago.

Sani, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said custodians of the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos also tormented erstwhile head of state and former president, General Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall that during the turbulent military rule of General Sani Abacha, Sani – a young, fearless and determined activist– did not shy away from challenging the status quo, an attitude that would see him sentenced to life in jail.

The former federal lawmaker found himself in the company of other prominent Nigerian prisoners like Obasanjo; Niger Delta activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was eventually hanged; and Obasanjo’s erstwhile deputy, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who died in detention.

Although both Sani and Obasanjo were condemned to never see the outside of the four walls of their prison cells, today they are free men.

Sani wrote with an accompanying picture of him and Obasanjo:

"When I was teasing ex President Obasanjo and reminding him how we were harassed by Prison warders in Kiri Kiri Prison in 1995; when we were both serving life sentence for treason."

