Celebrities who have fought in public. Photo credit @laidebakare/@portablebaeby/@zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

1. Portable and Charles Okocha

Controversial street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable and Nollywood actor Charles Okocha started their enmity in December 2023. The two were seen a few weeks before they publicly started their altercation enjoying and laughing with each other.

Later on, the Zazu crooner was the first to call out Okocha. He accused him of ripping him after he had worked for him. He claimed that he was paid N40 million out of a deal they both own. He blasted him and requested for the remaining money he owed him.

In response, Okocha also claimed that Portable was an ingrate. He complained that he lodged him and his wife at Transcorp Hilton. At one point, he threatened to send his boys to beat up the singer. A few weeks after exchanging words on social media, Portable challenged Okocha to the boxing ring. They had their epic fight in December and Dr Zeh was the winner of the fight. However, Okocha was dissatisfied that he was beaten by the singer. Portable also challenged him to meet Anthony Joshua for a rematch.

2. Portable and Kizz Daniel bouncer

When Fly Boy Inc. label owner, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka, Kizz Daniel stepped out with a hefty man, Kevin Atobiloye, aka, Kevin Power as his security officer, many thought even retired professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan would not be able to withstand him. However, he was defeated by controversial singer, Portable, whom many thought was only good in making mouth. The video of Zazu beating Atobiloye hands down soon went viral and many started singing Portable's praises. In reaction to his defeat, Kevin said that he miscalculated after he was beaten.

3. Zubby Michael and Prince

Nollywood thespians, Zubby Michael and Ogbu Johnson better known as 042 Prince were in at movie location when they engaged in a fight over their role. They were both acting together and Zubby suddenly slapped Prince.

They both had an argument and crew members tried to separate them to no avail. After the scene went viral, Destiny Etiko advised upcoming movie practitioners to respect the people they met in the industry.

Prince had to release a statement on social media where he claimed that the two of them were only acting out a scene. He noted that there was no enmity between them.

4. Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi

Nollywood actresses, Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi started their feud by exchanging words online. Bakare claimed that Alichi had disrespected her while they were both filming on set. She also stated that Alichi responded to her rudely on set.

Not allowing it to slide, Alichi called Bakare stupid and she added that she used to respect the actress before. The two of them later settled their rift in a celebrity boxing match. After the match, the two actresses flaunted their belts and each of them claimed she was the winner. Bakare insisted that she won and she would be throwing a victory party.

5. Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold

Two Nollywood actresses, Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold became physical while they were working on location together. In a video that became viral, Etiko was saying that Gold went somewhere behind her back. Without allowing Gold to explain anything, she became physical and it became a full-blown fight.

Lizzy took to social media on her Insta-story that she was done with making friends.

A few hours after the exchange, Etiko noted that the fight was staged. According to her, the altercation was staged for her YouTube channel.

