Ghanaian actress Nana Addo is not taking the claims that Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne made her dress lightly

She has served her a lawsuit demanding that she desist from portraying herself as the designer of her dress at the AMVCA 2024

The lawsuit also requested that Ezinne pulls down every post relating to her outfit on her social media pages and tender an apology

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has filed a lawsuit against Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Olivia who stated that she made her dress at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024).

Ezinne and Nana Addo look lovely in their outfits. Image credit: @ezinneolivia_styling, @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

The letter noted that Nana had tagged Ezinne with other people who glammed her up for the event but she requested to be tagged alone.

However, she was surprised when she saw different posts claiming that she did not give Ezinne credit for her work.

Nana's lawsuit, signed by Emmanuel Oroko. Esq., demanded an apology from Ezinne on her social media pages after she had taken down all the posts crediting herself for Nana's outfit.

In addition, she should write an apology letter in two Nigerian newspapers which should be published in the next 48 hours.

Failure to do so will warrant legal action based on falsehood peddled against Nana and consequently, N50m charge for damages she caused to the movie star.

Check out the lawsuit in the slides below:

Reactions to Nana's lawsuit

Some Instagram users have reacted to the lawsuit from Nana. See some of the comments below:

@ommaccessoriez:

"For an ordinary dress. Did she take part in anything at all? Yes she did. By the way, who is Nana? I don't even know her."

@turlash_bakes:

"So, she can't post the finished look, and the assembling on her page? I am confused please."

@ms_edewede:

"@turlash_bakes because she didn’t want to share the tag, the Nigerian lady asked to be untagged which Nana did. So why will she come out to defame Nana."

@faustinaada08:

"Using power to oppress her as well."

@turlash_bakes:

"Was there a signed NDA?

@real__lillian:

"Nigerians go hype you enter wahala, then run leave you for court."

@nosadeborah:

"Good for Ezinne. She allowed greed overpower. You chose money over tag. Why complain? Next time choose what's important to you biko."

@edhie_grey_

"In the end she even paid you extra, and u are angry for not being tagged?"

@unavailable7410:

"Ezinne has taken the post down and turned off comments. Number 6 on the letter, if truly she did that then she’s a self centered and greedy lady."

Nana Addo rocks bridal gown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nana had gone viral with her beaded gown for her bridal photoshoot.

The beautiful lady, also called Mrs Norman, wore an expensive frontal hairstyle to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's splendid outfit and flawless makeup.

Source: Legit.ng