Popular Nigerian media personality and social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, is trending online for his lifestyle choices

The socialite recently shook the Nigerian social media space with new photos of him rocking a skirt

The controversial photos sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens with some of them praising him and others bashing

Popular Nigerian influencer and media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, is in the news for the umpteenth time over his fashion statements.

Just recently, the socialite decided to make a bold statement in social media by sharing new photos of himself wearing a skirt.

In the photos, the Lip Gloss Boy as he is also called, rocked a blue armless jacket paired with the matching blue skirt.

Photos of Enioluwa rocking pleated skirt causes stir. Photos: @enioluwaofficial

According to Eni, he was inspired by the Scottish for his Afro-Euro fashion as he stepped out for an European Union event.

The socialite was no doubt referring to a kilt, a Scottish traditional garment resembling a wrap-around knee-length skirt with pleats at the back and sides made with a tartan patterned wool fabric.

In his caption Eni wrote:

“Beauty Boy stepped out Scottish, last night for the Afro-Euro Fashion Way hosted by the European Union.”

See his photos below:

Mixed reactions trail photos of Enioluwa rocking a skirt

Enioluwa’s new Instagram photos quickly garnered a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them trooped to his comment section to either praise or bash his outfit choice.

Read some of their reactions below:

its.priscy:

“I want this skirt o.”

sagadeolu:

“I love this! Fashion icon!”

dakid0.1_:

“Men wearing women clothes but using fashion to cover it all Lmaoo the universe is fuccked and we are not ready for this argument .”

sizar.litany:

“Bros no be skirt you wear so? Bobrisky will be very proud of you anyways .”

house_of_zeeyah:

“Shey nAh why you wear skirt?”

b_l_e_s_in:

“Uncle Eni....no vex oh,,but is this gown abii jacket and skirt?”

thegengng:

“Fashion Lord!.”

Source: Legit.ng