Over the years, Nigerian celebs have worn okuku (Benin hairstyle) to depict their tribes or simply give fashion goals

Actresses such as Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and BBNaija's Phyna, among others, who have links to the ancient city have adorned this fashion item

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at ways these female celebs slayed in okuku that made their fans compliment them

Okuku is a hairstyle particular to people in Benin, Edo State, and it is part of their cultural attire. Some female celebs including Mercy Aigbe, Etinosa Idemudia, Angela Eguavoen, among others have shown their fans what they look like in the traditional hairstyle.

Nigerian female celebs adorn okuku, look gorgeous. Image credit: @iyabojofespris, @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is made from coral beads which are styled together with the hair to form a crown. In this listicle, Legit.ng showed how some celebs gave their fans some fashion goals in it.

1. Mercy Aigbe rocks a beautiful okuku hairstyle

The Edo State-born Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti looked gorgeous as she adorned a beautiful okuku hairstyle recently. She glammed it up with several coral neck beads, wrist beads, and earrings on a red wrapper.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

To add to her beauty, she touched her face with makeup which suited her face. In the video she shared where she adorned the outfit, she and her husband Kasim Adeoti were calling on their fans to watch her movie 'Ada Omo Daddy' at the cinemas.

2. Iyabo Ojo portrays grandma's culture with okuku

In her bid to represent the culture of her maternal grandmother, who is from Edo State, Nollywood actress Iybo Ojo adorned the lovely okuku hairstyle.

She looked ravishing as she slayed in a red dress, coral beads on her neck, wrists, and complemented it with coral bead earrings. Her artificial nails were beautiful and added glamour to her outfit. The mother-of-two did not look her age as she struck a captivating pose for her photo shoot.

3. Mercy Johnson-Okojie rocks her husband's cultural outfit

Kogi State-indigene and Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie looked dazzling as she adorned the cultural outfit from her husband's side. The mother-of-four, who is married to politician and businessman Prince Odi Okojie, made a fashion statement in her okuku hairstyle.

As usual, her curves were on display as she showed off the show-stopping dress she wore the cultural hairstyle on. Her red dress had a flamboyant flair which started from above her knees and it flowed to the ground. She also complemented her outfit with a fancy hand fan which was of the same colour as her dress

4. Etinosa shows off beauty in okuku hairstyle

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has not failed to show her fans that she is from Edo State and she flaunts it whenever she is given an opportunity. At an event, she was seen adorning a lovely okuku hairstyle.

She also wore a beautiful red dress which she combined with beads and it brought out her beauty. Her makeup was also on point as she showed off her cultural attire in different photos and in a video.

5. Phyna displays off culture in okuku

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, showed her cultural side as she slayed in a beautiful okuku hairstyle. She struck a pose with Mercy Johnson-Okojie after they adorned similar outfits that was made by the same fashion designer.

Phyna looked beautiful in her red dress and coral beads which got many of her fans hailing her and her colleague.

6. Angela Eguavoen looks lovely on okuku

When it comes to fashion, Nollywood actress Angela Equavoen always tries to stay on top of her game. She rocked an okuku hairstyle that gave her a traditional look and added to her beauty.

Her sleeveless red dress had white designs on it and it flowed to the ground. She also ensured that she did not have any dull makeup as her face shone to the admiration of her fans.

Mo Bimpe, 3 others that rocked Edo attires

Legit.ng earlier reported that the people of Edo have one of the most beautiful costumes in Nigeria's culture.

It is no surprise that a number of celebrities have donned them for important events.

Nollywood actresses Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Linda Osifo, Mo Bimpe, and TV personality Nancy Isime are some of the celebrities who have rocked the outfits.

Source: Legit.ng