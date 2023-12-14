Popular actress Mercy Aigbe is not only known for her acting skills, she also has an admirable fashion sense

She made this evident at her movie premiere 'Ada Omo Daddy' where she adorned two elegant cultural dresses

Her colleagues and fans expressed their excitement at her outfits and praised her style

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe premiered her movie, "Ada Omo Daddy," at the cinema in Lekki, Lagos, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, which got the support of her colleagues and fans.

Beyond the praises for the upcoming film set to drop in the cinemas on December 15, the actress got accolades for the two outfits she wore at the premiere.

Her traditional themed wear was a display of style and elegance. In her first appearance, she wore a red and silver dress with a red staff and a long black crown, which depicted the Efik tribe fashion. She posted a video of herself and some pictures of her first look with the caption:

"No Nonsense Vibes": Actress Mercy Aigbe Dazzles Fans With Outfit At Movie Premiere

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Efik queen. Yesterday God did it. Only to Him I give all of the glory, honour and adoration over this beautiful, thought-provoking masterpiece, Ada Omo Daddy. The standing ovation, the lovely warm hugs, the laughter from guests while seeing the movie, some cried. This movie will take you through emotions. The reviews I have been seeing from people who saw it, the Dms from some of them, OMG, all seems like a dream. Ada Omo Daddy is a winner and a must see for the whole family."

See her outfit in the slides below:

Fans' Reactions To Mercy Aigbe's First Look At Movie Ada Omo Daddy's Premiere

Check out the reactions of the actress' fans to her first look on Instagram.

ceolumineofficial:

Queen of luxury. What a beauty to behold. This is absolutely luxury or nothing.

iniedo

Yassss you did justice. Legit.

realchidiebereaneke:

Congratulations

maryremmynjoku:

Congratulations

Mercy Aigbe's Second Look At Ada Omo Daddy's Premiere

Just as her first look wowed her fans, Mercy Aigbe's second look did more justice to her fashion taste. She was adorned in a silver attire and white 'gele', which depicted the Yoruba culture.

She posted pictures and videos of her second look to her movie premiere with the caption:

"Yoruba queen. Yesterday God did it. Only to Him I give all of the glory, honour and adoration over this beautiful, thought-provoking masterpiece, Ada Omo Daddy...."

See photos of her second look in the slides below:

Reactions On Mercy Aigbe's Second Look At Movie Premiere

The actress' fans were not disappointed in her second outing dress, and they commended her. See their reactions below:

destinyetikoofficial:

So beautiful

nkechiblessingsunday:

A very productive, selfless, beautiful and hardworking woman.

"I Did It Because Of My Husband": Mercy Aigbe Speaks On Dumping Christianity, Finding Love Again

Actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has said that she dumped Christianity for Islam because of the love she has for her husband, Kazem Adeoti, who is a Muslim. She made this known during an interview with the ladies on Your View on TVC.

Besides, she said her action was a voluntary one as she has always been liberal with religion. Though she got some backlashes for marrying Adeoti and becoming a second wife to the father-of-four, Aigbe said she married him out of love, and not because of any other reason.

She also noted that she already had a successful career and is a mother of two before she met Adeoti. Speaking further on why she married her husband, she said:

"It's love. It's love that did that for me. No woman would endure what I endured if not that I love my husband because I didn't have to. I am comfortable, to God be all the glory, and I have kids. So, it's love. I am such a lover girl and I am emotional."

Source: Legit.ng