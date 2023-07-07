Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, shared some new photos via her Instagram account

The Level Up winner posed in a structured dress by celebrity designer, CEO Luminee

This comes barely a few hours after news of the star being allegedly slammed with a N100m lawsuit by fellow BBN star, Chichi

It may seem as though Phyna is unbothered by the alleged potential N100 million lawsuit courtesy of Chichi.

The Big Brother Naija star recently posted new photos of herself looking breathtaking.

Phyna dons structured dress in new photos Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In the new uploads, the Level Up winner shared the photos on Instagram which saw her sporting a blonde look.

She rocked a cutout blue dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic white waisted-skirt designed by CEO Luminee.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users compliment Phyna's structured look

The photos which got over 98,000 likes had fans showering the controversial reality TV star with beautiful compliments.

Check out some comments below:

rantngist's profile picture

"LouderThe Stars should know their mate. Unusually Usual. The Alpha Phyna her self."

ceolumineeofficial:

"Oooh My God .... Simplicity always."

luckyedobor1:

"Even Mami water nor fine reach like this."

_neephie:

"God dey create abeg!"

bensonokonkwo:

"Phyan You look so amazing."

sarahwealthofficial:

"Phyna oooo. Kill us with ur beauty outfit. Ur looking hot darling."

sarahofure:

"The only star and light that ever grace bbn screen undiluted beauty."

sexyladyb8:

"Chaii I too love❤️ this lady dress sense."

