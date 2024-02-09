Nigerian fast-rising singer Ayra Starr showed off a tip of her wealth and taste in luxury fashion brands

The Mavin star earlier shared her fears of buying an $8k Dior bag due to her mother’s disapproval

A few days after that, the songstress was seen in a new video, looking stunning in the smaller handbag she envisioned

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, best known as Ayra Starr, filled the eyes of many with admiration and envy over her newly acquired luxury item.

The Mavin star subtly announced the arrival of her $8k Dior handbag (approximately N15m) after her mother chided her not to get it.

A previous interview with Beat FM revealed that the Sabi Girl hitmaker was initially scared of acquiring the high-end luxury bags because her mum would be displeased about it.

A couple of new videos on the singer’s social media revealed that she had already gotten the bag as she showed it off with a gown that complimented the colouthe Original.

Fans drool over Ayra Starr’s Dior bag

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maybels_luxury:

"So that one I bought 20k from Lagos? Is what?"

ujuminna__:

"She is eating up her looks, looking so good, she is that girl."

commanderr_tom:

"Naaaa. Luxury brands are definitely cashing out from black people. Even American celebrities hype these luxury brands up not only Nigerian celebrities. Well, what do I know? My broke ass can’t afford it."

sandypreneur:

"Her fashion sense changed lately o. I have seen longer outfits on her twice now."

_callme_naomi:

"So d Christian Dior I bought 10k is what, don’t covert it to dollar for dix rate naw, ur mind no go touch ground."

uchestan1:

"I could have watched this video 100 times and won’t take notice of the bag. Most men are like that though."

