In anticipation of her big day, Veekee James shared pre-wedding photos from the community she grew up in

She took her husband to Ajegunle, Lagos, and they adorned outfits that were old-school-themed which got many excited

Her fans were happy as she showed off the pictures which looked lovely and gave off some teenage vibes

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has given her fans some fashion goals after she adorned an old school-themed outfit with her husband Femi for their pre-wedding photo shoot.

Veekee James and her husband visit Ajegunle for pre-wedding photos

Source: Instagram

The couple, who had done their introduction ceremony and civil wedding earlier, decided to show off more pictures before they had their traditional and white weddings. Veekee took her partner to the community she grew up in - Ajegunle, Lagos, and they took several lovely pictures.

From the home, where she and her family lived, the celebrity stylist also showed the secondary school she attended and where she used to buy some items in the area.

She wore a black skirt with a pinafore style, and a white T-shirt. Her husband rocked a black shirt and trousers, and it gave both of them old school vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The celebrant captioned her photos on Instagram:

"Post 1 of 4! Just because we have too many bomb pictures. As we don go pay homepage to AJ City, it’s safe to say I’m free to japa to my husband’s house. Did we kill this vintage shoot or yes?"

Check out photos of Veekee and her husband in the slides below:

Fans react to Veekee's post

Several fans of the fashion designer reacted to her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@enioluwaofficial:

Veekee, Mark Zuckerberg say he no be Ceo of Instagram again, he say make you come take the position!."

@cakesnmorebyvee:

"You went to pepper your ex."

@iam__issabelaa:

"The bike says no peace for the wicked. Truly no peace."

@tomike_a:

"Naileddd it."

@abigail_dinsey:

"Pls when is the wedding exactly? I can’t breathe again."

@frekeffabian's profile picture

"This your photographer eh, ensure he eats well in all the events. The guy deh deliver abeg."

@adeofadefunkeee:

"My Aj baby."

Veekee James, fiancé make fashion statements

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee looked gorgeous as she dazzled in her outfit for her introduction ceremony.

She adorned a green attire with gold embellishments, and also combined the outfit with a gold 'gele'.

Her husband Femi also looked dapper in his gold and brown outfit, and he complemented it with a brown cap and brown shoes.

Source: Legit.ng