Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has stepped out with her four children, and she posted clips of them together

In the recording, her children met her after work, and she jokingly said she was the mother of all four

Her first daughter, Purity, tried to cover the camera, and Mercy Johnson said she would deal with her

Mercy Johnson gushed over her children as they all stepped out together in the recording sighted on social media. Her kids went to meet her after work, and the actress stated that they were going to spend some time together.

Johnson was seen wearing an Ankara skirt and blouse with her matching headgear while her children were casually dressed.

Video of Mercy Johnson chilling out with her kids after work stirs emotions online. Photo credit @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson says she would beat her daughter Purity

The actress, at one point, said she would smack her first daughter, Purity after she covered the camera of her phone with her hand.

She later revealed that she couldn't wait for the girl to become a teenager after she almost broke the screen of her phone.

See the clip of Mercy Johnson and her children here:

Fans react to the post made by Mercy Johnson and her daughter

Reactions have trailed the video made by Mercy Johnson as she goes out with her children. Here are some of the comments below.

@folukedaramolasalako:

"U Dey beat my princess abi?? we will charge u for abuse o. God bless u all. Love u all."

@sandie_wills:

"When one start having kids there patterns start changing coz why didn’t Mercy crop the last part out after the daughter block the camera finish, na there video suppose end na ."

@amaramoments:

"Wait o! Is that your son? Which day Dem born am? Ah!"

@chike.praise:

"Aunt Mercy abeg where d remaining part of this video I need am for accreditation, amazing family."

@ruthuyota:

"U know what,she remind u what u u were in her age nd I bet u are loving it,all d best my friend."

@sunalice_ckes2:

"Henry has a lot of girls he’ll be protecting OMO the work is huge but I trust his strength btw people wey no get quarter of your achievement has more kids so stop counting numbers ."

@official_ukohevelynee:

"Please what’s your son eating omg! See yansh see belle see your investment them."

@adebimkello:

"Y are u waiting for the girl nah? A beg leave am make she breath ooo."

@adebimkello:

"Y are u waiting for the girl nah? A beg leave am make she breath ooo."

@princess_mamay_lagare:

"I like your sosie purity please don’t beat her."

Mercy Johnson shares family portrait, gushes over husband

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Johnson had shared an adorable photo of her beautiful family on social media.

The actress and her children wore T-shirts, and they all looked adorable in them. Their clothes had witty inscriptions on them.

The funny message on their T-shirts states what each person does with the rules in the house. The last-born's top had an inscription that notes she breaks all the house regulations.

Source: Legit.ng