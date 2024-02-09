Top Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James recently traditionally wedded her husband Femi at a star-studded occasion

The event which took place on February 8, 2024, caught the attention of many fans after lovely photos and videos made the rounds online

A number of top celebrities from different parts of the entertainment industry stormed the wedding in beautiful asoebi outfits

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has finally traditionally wedded her husband Femi in a beautiful ceremony.

The much-anticipated event, which took place in Lagos on Thursday, February 8, 2024, took over social media after photos and videos started to make the rounds online.

As expected, a number of top celebrity guests stormed the occasion in beautiful attires seeing as the bride is also a known fashionista.

Veekee James rocked three stunning outfits on her special day as she showed off her tailoring skills. Her bridesmaids also did not disappoint in their sage green attires.

Other guests at the occasion rocked beautiful beaded olive green asoebi attires made with George fabrics as they gave fans fashion inspiration.

Some of the stars that graced Veekee James' traditional wedding include Kiekie, Harmonie, Priscy Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Nancy Isime, Ama Reginald, Pretty Mike, Osas Ighodaro, Tomike Adeoye, Toke Makinwa, to name a few.

See some of the sweet moments that trended from Veekee James wedding below.

Veekee James surprises her husband Femi with her first look in adorable video:

Actress Nancy Isime arrives at wedding venue, dances in as traditional drummers welcome her:

Veekee James' mother and other family members make grand entrance, show off impressive dance moves:

The groom Femi’s parents and family members showoff on the dance floor as they celebrate special occasion:

Groomsmen make it rain cash on Femi as he dances at his wedding:

VeeKee James’ bridesmaids dance into wedding venue in their lovely sage green outfits before traditional dancers usher the bride in:

Veekee James and Femi entertain guests as they dance together:

Media personality Kiekie takes over dancefloor as MC Ajele hypes her:

Enioluwa, Priscy, Harmonie, other guests enjoy party:

See video of some of the guests’ outfits below:

Fans react to videos from Veekee James’ trad wedding

Veekee James’ wedding drew a series of interesting comments from fans who witnessed the occasion on social media. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

damselgold1:

“I noticed ppl cover body ooo, Abi Veekee tell them not to show skin ni.”

Chiom089:

“so cute omo when person go hammer oo.”

properties_by_susan:

“This wedding be like karma , Anywhere you go, you must jam am No where to hide.”

esther_unbothered:

“Extrovert marries introvert I love a calm man. God bless their union IJN.”

Toscake_andmore:

“Single people are in trouble .”

ikemgirl__:

“I never see mummy of Lagos for this wedding.”

Hairbypj_:

“Love a calm man ”

belkayphine_accessories:

“Love is beautiful.”

___tope:

“This is beautiful.”

Veekee James and partner make fashion statements

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee looked gorgeous as she dazzled in her outfit for her introduction ceremony.

She adorned a green attire with gold embellishments, and also combined the outfit with a gold 'gele'.

Her husband Femi also looked dapper in his gold and brown outfit, and he complemented it with a brown cap and brown shoes.

