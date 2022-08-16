Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, got people talking when she shared a video of her encounter with thugs on a movie set

Etinosa revealed how she dealt with the thugs who attempted to disrupt her movie set by demanding money

She noted that they were converted into actors on the said shoot and made to work for the money, Nigerians have reacted

Ace actress, Etinosa revisited the case of touts who trooped to his movie set to demand for free money and food.

She revealed how the movie director decided to convert the thugs into actors and made them work for every penny they earned and the food they eat.

Etinosa shares experience with thugs on movie set. Credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Etinosa commended the director as a smart businesswoman and also hailed the thugs for acting well and being talented.

According to her:

"To my greatest surprise they acted so well and now getting paid. what a day some of these guys are talented. God help our youths."

In the post's caption, she commended filmmakers shooting in Lagos and sought justice for them.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Etinosa's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Etinosa's video of her encounter with thugs on a movie set.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mr_vickor:

"Sharp atlest them get work for that day."

Abbygreen100bill:

"I love your director, she get sense."

Callmiifexco:

"OMGGGG . Wow. I know you. I believe this and I trust you. Welldone. This is so epic."

Julietkante:

"God bless your director for the opportunity she gave them."

Bati_feori:

"I love this …asides giving them food and money, she gave them opportunity to discover a bright side of themselves director wey get OT."

Drizzycrown:

"Where is your next location? I’m the next Agbero coming through."

Flawlesscakess:

"No one is useless…. Some don’t just know what to do…. With small orientation everywhere go stew."

