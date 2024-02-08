Sola Sobowale, Iyabo Ojo, Omowunmi Dada, and Timini Eguboson were among the notable celebs who attended 'A Toast To Funke Akindele'

They wore gorgeous outfits with classy designs which were made more beautiful with their expensive accessories

Omowunmi adorned a breath-taking red dress, Sola wore a dazzling outfit, while the others did not disappoint with their glamorous styles

Some Nigerian celebrities were in their usual stylish outfits as they graced 'A Toast To Funke Akindele', an event in honour of the ace Nollywood actress and filmmaker. The event was held on Wednesday night, February 7, at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Celebs look gorgeous as they attend an event in Funke Akindele's honour.

Source: Instagram

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale adorned a blue dress that made her look gorgeous and one would not easily tell that she is in her late 50s. She combined her outfit with a gold bracelet and rocked her eyeglasses which gave her a youthful vibe.

Her younger colleague Bisola Aiyeola wore a colourful dress that looked ravishing on her. Iyabo Ojo gave off the vibe of a youthful lady despite being in her mid-40s as she slayed in a yellow crop top.

Her dress revealed her stomach and she combined it with a red palazzo trousers. Also, her hairstyle was on point and she complemented her outfit with silver earrings and a silver necklace.

For actress Omowunmi Dada, she wore a show-stopping red dress which exposed the upper parts of her body. She wore silver earrings and a shining silver portable bag which complemented her outfit.

Funke did not disappoint as she came prepared adorning a short colourful gown which spoke cass and elegance. Her hair was also parted sideways stylishly. She got a new expensive car from GAC Motors.

Other celebs who attended the event looking fabulous were Timini Egbuson, Eniola Ajao, Jidekene Achufusi, Uzor Arukwe, Yvonne Jegede, Genoviva Umeh, Groovy, Olumide Oworu, among others.

Check out the outfits of some of the celebs at the event in the video below:

Funke Akindele gives emotional speech

In appreciation to everyone who came out to celebrate with her, Funke gave an emotional speech saying:

"Thank you to everyone who made this happen. I'm so blessed. God will honour you all. As I stand here and I am being honoured, I pray you all should be celebrated as you have given your all to this project. Thank you Bisola, Adunni Ade, Iyabo Ojo, Film One, GAC Motors, thank you."

Funke Akindele and family melt hearts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke brought some excitement to her legion of fans and internet users as the new year began.

As a way to ring in the new year, the screen genius kindly put together a video of herself and her family dishing out some energetic dance steps.

While at that, the talented filmmaker wished her fans and followers a happy and prosperous new year.

