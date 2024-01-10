Ace Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is a lover of good fashion and her combination of various materials usually stands her out

For a recent outing, she wore a combination of a green Ankara, a black flowery design, and a transparent net dress.

Some of her fans were in awe of her outfit and they praised her look, while calling her nickname

Famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is a beautiful woman who does not joke with her style, and it is evident in her outfits.

She recently stepped out for an occasion wearing a dress made with a green Ankara, a black flowery design, and a transparent net.

Iyabo Ojo looks beautiful in an Ankara dress. Source: @iyaboojofespris

She combined her outfit with a white 'Gele' and gold earrings which made her look gorgeous. Her make-up was not too loud but she still glowed in it.

Also, she made a video of herself dancing in her outfit and captioned her post on Instagram:

"My owambe look, the other day."

See a video of her outfit below:

Iyabo Ojo's love for activism

The mother-of-two is not only known for her acting skills, she has made a name for herself by speaking up for those with no voice in society.

Her recent act of activism was speaking against the ill treatment of late singer Mohbad by another artiste and record label boss Naira Marley. She is often called Queen Mother by her fans and she lives up to her name.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's owambe outfit

Several persons reacted to the actress' post. See some of them below:

@chiomagoodhair:

"How stunning."

@pweetyada3:

"There is something so unique about this video....first the calmness of the makeup, the neckline, the none busy chest region and the admirable back side. This is so lovely."

@agbaje_abdulquadry:

"Alubarikah mum, you shall never know what sorrow is all about, happiness forever. The perfect example of a classic queen, Paulo own."

@mofetola_cakes_andevent:

"Our very own Queen Mother for you mama."

@natasha_daviz:

"Queen mother for many reasons."

@frosh_amazing1:

"My sister soft like today bread."

@bensonokonkwo:

"Her royal majesty queen mother."

@kemi_abibat:

"Flawlessly undeniably beautiful."

Times Iyabo Ojo got her fans talking with her dazzling fashion statements

Legit.ng earlier reported the times that the beautiful actress has dazzled her fans with her fashion statements.

Among the outfits she had adorned were a lovely orange dress for her 46th birthday, a red flowy gown, an Indian-themed dress, among others.

Her fans and colleagues were in the comment section of her Instagram posts to praise her looks at different times.

