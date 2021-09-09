Hillary Vaughn’s biography: age, measurements, is she married

Hillary Vaughn is an American journalist. She rose to prominence following the 2020 presidential election cycle when one of her reports was featured on FOX News Rundown's “American Dream Series” on FOX News Audio. She travelled throughout the vital voting states, reporting on the issues that were causing concern among voters at the time.

Reporter H. Vaughn. Photo: @hillary_vaughn

Source: Twitter

Here is everything you need to know about the FOX News reporter.

Profile summary

Full name: Hillary Vaughn

Hillary Vaughn Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10 June

10 June Hillary Vaughn’s age: Unknown

Unknown Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Washington D.C., USA

Washington D.C., USA Current residence: Washington D.C., USA

Washington D.C., USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’6”

5’6” Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Body measurements in inches: 34-26–32

34-26–32 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-81

86-66-81 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Peter Doocy

Peter Doocy Profession: Journalist, reporter

Journalist, reporter Twitter: @hillary_vaughn

Hillary Vaughn’s biography

The reporter was born and raised in Washington, D.C., in the United States. Unfortunately, there is no information about her parents and siblings.

Hillary Vaughn FOX News’ age

According to her Twitter, Hillary Vaughn’s birthday is on 10 June. Unfortunately, there is no information about her birth year. As a result, determining her current age is impossible.

Hillary Vaughn’s reporter career

Vaughn at an interview. Photo: @ByronDonalds

Source: Twitter

Vaughn began her reporting career as a member of the second class of FOX News' Junior Reporter Program, which provided her with the opportunity to learn on-the-ground reporting skills.

She began her career as a journalist for FOX Business Network in 2016. She has since travelled the country, covering significant events such as President George H.W. Bush's funeral and various social and political gatherings.

According to her Muck Rack profile, she previously worked for:

DNews

Fox Business

Fox News

KDFW-TV (Dallas, TX)

KRIV-TV (Houston, TX)

KTVU-TV (Oakland, CA)

Yahoo Finance

WFLD-TV (Chicago, IL)

WJBK-TV (Detroit, MI)

WTTG-TV (Washington, DC)

WTVT-TV (Tampa, FL)

WTXF-TV (Philadelphia, PA)

What is Hillary Vaughn's net worth?

As you can see, Hillary has built a reasonably successful career that has allowed her to continue doing her favourite job over the years. Nonetheless, when it comes to her salary and earnings, there are no reliable sources of information that can reveal the information.

Who is Hillary Vaughn married to?

Vaughn is married to Peter Doocy, the White House correspondent for FOX News. People also know him as the son of Steve Doocy, the co-host of Fox & Friends.

Vaugh and Doocy tied the knot in a small private ceremony on 26 April 2021. Peter Doocy and Hillary Vaughn’s wedding was held at the Montage Palmeo Bluff resort, South Carolina, United States.

There were only 18 people invited. At the wedding, Peter’s father served as his best man. On Instagram, he posted a wedding photo with the caption:

Reporter H. Vaughn and her husband. Photo: @stevedoocy

Source: Instagram

Peter Doocy got married! We are so happy for both of you. For any parent who proudly watches their kid’s wedding, you know exactly how Kathy and I feel. Please join the Doocys ... as their adventure begins!

Hillary Vaughn, the FOX reporter’s measurements

The journalist has a slim body. Her body measurements are 34-26–32 inches or 86-66-81. Her height is 5 feet 6 inches, or 168 centimetres. She weighs about 65 kg or 143 pounds.

Hillary Vaughn now resides in Washington, D.C. with her husband. She continues to pursue a career in the media industry, covering the most recent news.

