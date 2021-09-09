Hillary Vaughn’s biography: age, measurements, is she married
Hillary Vaughn is an American journalist. She rose to prominence following the 2020 presidential election cycle when one of her reports was featured on FOX News Rundown's “American Dream Series” on FOX News Audio. She travelled throughout the vital voting states, reporting on the issues that were causing concern among voters at the time.
Profile summary
- Full name: Hillary Vaughn
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 10 June
- Hillary Vaughn’s age: Unknown
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Washington D.C., USA
- Current residence: Washington D.C., USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’6”
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26–32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-81
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Peter Doocy
- Profession: Journalist, reporter
- Twitter: @hillary_vaughn
Hillary Vaughn’s biography
The reporter was born and raised in Washington, D.C., in the United States. Unfortunately, there is no information about her parents and siblings.
Hillary Vaughn FOX News’ age
According to her Twitter, Hillary Vaughn’s birthday is on 10 June. Unfortunately, there is no information about her birth year. As a result, determining her current age is impossible.
Hillary Vaughn’s reporter career
Vaughn began her reporting career as a member of the second class of FOX News' Junior Reporter Program, which provided her with the opportunity to learn on-the-ground reporting skills.
She began her career as a journalist for FOX Business Network in 2016. She has since travelled the country, covering significant events such as President George H.W. Bush's funeral and various social and political gatherings.
According to her Muck Rack profile, she previously worked for:
- DNews
- Fox Business
- Fox News
- KDFW-TV (Dallas, TX)
- KRIV-TV (Houston, TX)
- KTVU-TV (Oakland, CA)
- Yahoo Finance
- WFLD-TV (Chicago, IL)
- WJBK-TV (Detroit, MI)
- WTTG-TV (Washington, DC)
- WTVT-TV (Tampa, FL)
- WTXF-TV (Philadelphia, PA)
What is Hillary Vaughn's net worth?
As you can see, Hillary has built a reasonably successful career that has allowed her to continue doing her favourite job over the years. Nonetheless, when it comes to her salary and earnings, there are no reliable sources of information that can reveal the information.
Who is Hillary Vaughn married to?
Vaughn is married to Peter Doocy, the White House correspondent for FOX News. People also know him as the son of Steve Doocy, the co-host of Fox & Friends.
Vaugh and Doocy tied the knot in a small private ceremony on 26 April 2021. Peter Doocy and Hillary Vaughn’s wedding was held at the Montage Palmeo Bluff resort, South Carolina, United States.
There were only 18 people invited. At the wedding, Peter’s father served as his best man. On Instagram, he posted a wedding photo with the caption:
Peter Doocy got married! We are so happy for both of you. For any parent who proudly watches their kid’s wedding, you know exactly how Kathy and I feel. Please join the Doocys ... as their adventure begins!
Hillary Vaughn, the FOX reporter’s measurements
The journalist has a slim body. Her body measurements are 34-26–32 inches or 86-66-81. Her height is 5 feet 6 inches, or 168 centimetres. She weighs about 65 kg or 143 pounds.
Hillary Vaughn now resides in Washington, D.C. with her husband. She continues to pursue a career in the media industry, covering the most recent news.
