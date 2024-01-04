Fashion is an expression of one's style, varying from one individual to another. There is no limit to the colours one can adorn

Celebs have revealed their fashion tastes over the years in different colours and green often gives them an elegant look

Green is always refreshing and represents tranquillity. Let's see how Regina Daniels, Nancy Isime and some other celebs made fashion statements in it

Being a celebrity comes with many tasks, including looking fashionable. On different occasions, some celebs have proven they can wear any colour and still look their best.

Green is one beautiful colour that signifies nature and peace and can be adorned stylishly. There is no limit to the kind of events it can be worn to.

Nancy Isime and Regina Daniels glow in green outfits. Source: @nancyisimeofficial, @regina.daniels/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some celebs have stood out in green attire. See some of them below:

1. Nancy Isime glows in green Ankara outfit

Popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime rocked a green Ankara attire that looked elegant on her. She combined the outfit with black net leggings, a 'gele', a necklace, and silver earrings, which gave her an African look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See photos of her outfit in the slides below:

2. Cee-C looks chic in her short green gown

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C, is beautiful, she knows how to showcase her love for fashion in her outfits. She wore a short green satin dress that looked glamorous on her and revealed her curves. Her makeup also complemented her chic look.

See photos of her outfit in the slides below:

3. Regina Daniels glows in green boubou gown

Actress Regina Daniels does not allow her roles as a wife and mother-of-two to distract her from showing her fashion side. She recently adorned a green boubou gown. She blended it with a white necklace, which looked classy on her.

See photos of her outfit in the slides below:

4. Eniola Badmus goes corporate with green

Actress Eniola Badmus is one vibrant individual who loves to look good in her outfits. She took green to another level with her suit jacket which she combined with white shoes. She also struck a pose that gave her away and got her fans commending her look.

5. Tonto Dikeh looks radiant in green outfit

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shown that she can be a fashion icon despite from being controversial on social media. She recently glowed in a green blouse and a pair of trousers which looked good on her.

See photos of her outfit in the slides below:

6. Ini Edo rocks green in traditional attire

Ace Nollywood actress Ini Edo wore a traditional green attire that made her look gorgeous. Her outfit was made of a green wrapper, a gold blouse, and a green 'gele' that gave her the 'All Eyes on Me' vibes.

See photos of her attire in the slides below:

Ini Edo adorns transparent outfit and looks gorgeous

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini loves to step out in beautiful dresses and creates her expression with her designs.

On one of her outings, she wore a fancy black corset dress and shorts with a transparent covering.

Her outfit left her fans wowed as they commended how ageless she looked in her outfit.

Source: Legit.ng