Popular Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has done well for herself in the movie industry and she has results to show for it

When it comes to her style, she is not doing badly and she has made fashion statements that has often wowed her fans

She recently celebrated her birthday with a pink and black outfit, which got some mixed reactions from various quarters

Popular Nigerian actress Uche Jombo is a talented role interpreter who is also doing well as a filmmaker.

She is energetic and filled with life, and it is reflected in her movies and her activities off the screen.

On December 28, she celebrated her birthday with an outfit that got some fans talking. It was a combination of a tight pink top and leggings, pink hand gloves, a short black leather skirt, a brown jacket, and black boots.

Some people described her outfit as a superhero-themed character.

Uche Jombo's birthday outfit gathers mixed reactions from fans. Source: @uchejombo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrating her special day, Uche Jombo posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram with the caption:

"Happy birthday to me."

See a photo of her outfit below:

Fans react to Uche Jombo's outfit

The actress's outfit got several reactions. See some of them below:

@warrirebel:

"The whole outfit is a huge mess. 40+ women, what is going on?"

@veranwogu:

"Exactly what I said when I first saw it. Spider woman and robin."

@Thepenomawumi:

"Auditioning for a mascot?"

@Azumpta:

"This is a zero."

@nwobodofortune:

"Ruined by the pink tights."

@osasarinzeedeawe:

"I think there comes a point in life where you want to satisfy your curiosity and see if you can live with it or not. This looks like the case."

@queennwokoye:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful."

Uche Jombo asks rapper 50 Cent to feature a Nigerian in his series

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Uche Jombo had asked the United States rapper 50 Cent to give a Nigerian the role in a series he intended to shoot on popular scammer Hushpuppi.

The rapper had expressed interest in making a series for scammers, and it will be based on the story of Hushpuppi. It got several reactions.

After Uche Jombo made her request, other netizens joined her and even suggested that Nigerian actors play the role.

Source: Legit.ng