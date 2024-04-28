Abdul Samad Rabiu has kicked off the construction of the N250 million sports complex for the University of Jos

The project would be carried out by the billionaire's philanthropic foundation, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa)

ASR Africa assured the university of the timely completion of the project before this year's NUGA games

The construction of a N250 million sports complex for the University of Jos has commenced as part of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), led by Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group.

Besides his business exploits, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Nigeria's second-richest billionaire, is known for his many philanthropic works across Nigeria.

ASR Africa stated that all universities benefiting from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGS) were chosen through rigorous criteria.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the billionaire, through his foundation, started the construction of 120 family housing units for the Nigerian Army worth N2 billion.

Before then, Rabiu had donated N1.9 billion ($2.5 million) for the reconstruction of the 150-year-old Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state.

Rabiu constructs sports complex for UniJos

Located at the Naraguta Campus, the facility aims to enhance the university's readiness to host the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA).

According to Independent, it will include amenities such as a 300-seater spectator stand, changing rooms, a lawn tennis court, and a basketball court.

Dr. Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, commended the University of Jos for its exceptional standing as an institution.

He emphasized that all universities benefiting from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGS) were chosen through rigorous criteria, including quality of leadership and academic excellence.

Dr. Udoh assured the university of the timely completion of the project before the NUGA games and reiterated the commitment of BUA Group Chairman and ASR Africa to supporting education in Nigeria and Africa through indigenous solutions.

ASR Africa was founded by African industrialist, philanthropist, and BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu in 2021.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) aims to offer sustainable, impact-focused solutions to developmental challenges in health, education, and social development across Africa.

Rabiu rejects appointment to Tinubu's finance committee

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rabiu declined a nomination to join the finance committee established by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a list shared on WhatsApp by the APC, Mr Rabiu's name was included alongside other prominent individuals such as Mohammed Indimi, Kunle Soname, and Tein Jack Rich.

In a statement released by his company on Friday, December 1, 2023, Mr Rabiu expressed his preference for maintaining a non-political stance.

Despite being a close associate of President Bola Tinubu, he opted not to accept the offer to serve on the 34-member finance committee.

