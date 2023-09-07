Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus went all out to create the stunning look she wanted for her birthday

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress showed off the venue where she had her photoshoot with amazing decorations fit for a lavish wedding

Beautiful photos from the shoot have got netizens gushing over the actress as fans count down to her big day

Eniola Badmus' birthday photo shoot was nothing short of lavish and expensive, fit for a wedding by Nigerian standards, as she brought her vision to life.

The Nollywood actress shared a short video of the venue she used for the shoot, and it looked like it was prepped for a lavish event.

Eniola Badmus shows off birthday photos Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Beautiful flower decorations graced the tables. There were candles, a cute chandelier hanging from the centre of the room, and lovely sash decorations hanging from the ceiling.

More flowers also adorned the stage and the area where Eniola stood to have her photos taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her caption, the actress thanked the vendors and everyone who made the beautiful shoot possible.

Watch the video below:

After teasing fans with the beautiful video, Eniola Badmus shared the final product of the entire setup.

"It’s ok to call me EXTRA but I luv every part of this shoot……it’s a good year for me and it’s double celebration…..Birthday in few hours."

See photos below:

Netizens gush over Eniola Badmus

The actress' birthday photoshoot has given fans an idea of how lavish her birthday would be, and they look forward to photos and videos.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

beccaneedlesnstitches:

"Loading!!!!!! Loadindin Loading!"

adaezeeluke:

"Dammmm…see fine girl na"

thenyhorlacookies22:

"Shey Eniola wakere nii(momma you valid )"

doyinfash_:

"A whole wedding setup."

mhiz_olad:

"It's about to go down."

obamalee:

"@eniola_badmus few hours to a rare gems birthday, looking fabulous just as expected."

beesol_luxuryskincare:

"Eniola ma pa mi naw."

qween_dara001:

"WowSo BeaHbd in Advance Senator Badoosky ❤️❤️❤️"

thesharkexpress:

"We are not ready "

obamalee:

"Classical doings for extra ordinary personheaven grant all your heart desires my fav @eniola_badmus."

taiwoqudus8:

"We are not ready oooooo"

Eniola Badmus reviews her before and after weight reduction

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus took a moment to appreciate herself on her weight loss journey.

The celebrated movie star took to Instagram to share before and after pictures of herself, comparing the era she was on the big side to when she shed a lot of fat.

In an empowering move, Eniola declared admiration for the weight loss process and noted that she will always love both versions of herself.

Source: Legit.ng