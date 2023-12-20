Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has proven that beyond her acting career, she can also thrive as a wife and mother

She loves to dress in different kinds of fabrics and she stands out in them whether in lace, Ankara, cotton, or even a simple jeans and shirt

In her bid to show the world that she is still a 'hot' mum, she shows off her curves in her photos which gets reactions from her fans

Popular Nollywood actress is one woman who is does not joke with her career and her home. Despite being a wife of a wealthy businessman and politician Prince Ned Nwoko, it does not stop her from pursuing her career and also supporting her husband in his career when necessary.

Her fashion is top-notch and she glows in any outfit she wears. As a mother of two boys, she endeavours to create time for her children and also ensures she 'slays' as a young lady with curves.

Lovely photo of Regina Daniels in curvy look. Source: @regina.daniels/Instagram

She posted some pictures of herself wearing an orange top and jean trouser, displaying her curves on Instagram on December 20, 2023 with the caption:

"In her fine girl era."

See lovely photos of Regina Daniels in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans react to Regina Daniel's outfit

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to her Instagram page to comment on her outfit.

destinyetikoofficial:

Oh baby

iamidaraobongudoh:

Senator's wife

sweezzy1:

You just know how to roll my Asa'm

kenechukwuu.ezeh:

Orange is the new black

Regina Daniels sparks reactions after revealing she works like she has no money

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, popular actress Regina Daniels revealed that she works like she has no money in her bank account.

The 23 year-old movie star said that despite being married to a billionaire, it does not deter her from working very hard. She posted a video of herself on a movie set with the caption on Instagram:

"Steadily hustling like account is on red ….. mehn I like making money way too much ooo ….. dedicating this entire week to my movie production. It's been a while of constant back-to-back, keeping early mornings and late nights. And I must say being on set is my second happy place, especially filming with an amazing, dedicated, and supportive crew."

