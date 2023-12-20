Headgear is a fashionable addition to one's outfit and it spices up occasions especially when it comes in different styles

It is popularly called 'gele' in Nigeria and every party is arguably incomplete if the female attendees are not spotted wearing them

Female celebs have taken it to another level by wearing the unusually big-sized ones, causing impressions at events

Fashion is an expression of one's taste and feelings and it is often reflected in the outfit one wears. One fashion item that can be found in almost every female celeb's wardrobe is a 'gele'. In the past, 'geles' are usually moderate, though they still make a statement.

However, veteran Nollywood actress Abiola Atanda popularly known as Madam Kofo took it to another level by wearing 'high-tension' 'geles' which caused a stir wherever she was. It also became her trademark. What Madam Kofo started as an identity for her brand has now become a trend in recent times.

See a photo of Madam Kofo on a 'high-tension' 'gele'.

Popular singer Niniola Apata better known as Niniola started the 'All Eyes On Me' trend which was an adoption of her trending song with the same title. In the song's video, the singer was seen in a big daunting 'gele' which got everyone at the party making a stir at her. The concept has since gone viral and several persons have jumped on the trend.

Niniola's younger singer Teni Apata who is also a popular singer, created her own dimension of the trend by using different 'geles' with different colours. With her distinct look, she describes herself as 'Mummy of Lagos' which is also a tag given to this high 'gele' trend.

Let's take a look at female celebs who are not missing out on this trend.

1. Niniola is the 'eyes of the party' with her daunting 'gele'

Popular singer Niniola is talented and it is evident in her vocal prowess. Her love for fashion is seen in her outfits and reflects in her decision to cause a trend with a fashion item. She adorned a high 'gele' in her 'All Eyes On Me' music video, which caused a stir by other guests at the party. Her fans have jumped on this trend which she reposts on her Instagram page.

See a clip of Niniola's 'All Eyes on Me' music video below:

'Billionaire' crooner Teni Apata has registered her place in the music industry a long time ago and she is determined to penetrate more hearts with her versatile looks. Often, she describes herself as 'Mummy of Lagos' which she reflects with her traditional attire of a lace wrapper, a blouse, an intimidating three-tier 'gele', and a canvass. Her distinct look gives her away, coupled with her funny expressions.

See a video of Teni adorning a tall and wide three-tier 'gele'.

3. Ngozi Nwosu stands out with big orange five-tier 'gele'

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu is no doubt a stylish woman and she does not allow her age to affect her sense of fashion. She marked her 60th birthday on August 1, 2023, and she decided to adorn the 'All Eyes on Me' 'gele' which made her look fabulous.

See video of Ngozi Nwosu 'jumping' on the 'All Eyes on Me' 'gele' trend.

4. Ini Edo takes it calmly on her lovely 'gele'

Ace actress Ini Edo definitely looks glamorous whenever she steps on the red carpet. She makes a statement with her looks and it was unsurprisingly that she looked dapper when she wore a traditional outfit with a 'gele'. Though hers wasn't too flamboyant like others on the trend, she still made an impression.

See photos of Ini Edo wearing a green 'gele' in the slides below:

5. Jaiye Kuti makes a statement with her brown 'gele'

Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has made a name for herself in the industry and whenever she steps out into a party, she is usually recognised. She has a good dress sense and is on top of her fashion game. She is mostly seen on traditional outfits at parties and it is only normal that she has the 'Mummy of Lagos' look whenever she adorns a 'gele'.

See a video of Jaiye Kuti on 'All Eyes on Me' gele below:

6. Taaooma looks gorgeous in her green and yellow three-tier 'gele'

Popular content creator Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, better known as Taaooma, is popular for her family-themed contents. However, there is more to her as she is a lover of good fashion. She is an embodiment of simplicity and elegance which she displayed recently at the premiere of actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham's movie 'Malaika' which was held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Lagos.

See a video of Taaoma looking elegant in her green and yellow three-tier 'gele' below:

7. Olaide Oyedeji makes a statement with her white 'gele'

Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji is a has eyes for classy fashion and she does not mind going through stress to get her desired look. She did not let herself out in this 'Mummy of Lagos' trend as she adorned a tall white 'gele' recently to the premiere of actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham's movie 'Malaika'.

See a video of Olaide Oyedeji looking fabulous on a 'gele' below:

