Nigerian actress Nancy Isime is always a delight for her fans to watch, and she takes her job to heart

The pretty lady is also a lover of fashion and does not fall short of her fans' expectations whenever she steps on the red carpet

This Christmas, Nancy adorned a creatively designed outfit that got the commendations of her fans and colleagues

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has shown that she can be a jack of some trades and still be the master of all. Aside from acting and presenting, her high taste for fashion cannot be overlooked.

Her Christmas outfit this year is evidence that she has all it takes to get recognised as one of the "baddest" in the fashion game.

Nancy Isime looks good in her beautiful Christmas outfit. Source: @nancyisimeofficial/Instagram

Her creatively designed dress wowed her fans. The red flowy corset dress had a spaciously matted design that revealed the curvy shape of the actress. Her smile and pose also added beauty to the photo.

Nancy captioned her photos:

"Merry Christmas Fam. Wishing you all the joy, love and peace that comes with this Season. Have a good one‍."

See lovely photos of her outfits in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans react to Nancy Isime's outfit

Netizens were impressed with the look and dropped sweet comments for the actress. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions.

eveesin:

"Merry Christmas pretty."

chidimokeme:

"Now you looking like the favorite child of the celebrant."

yolandaokereke

"Merry Christmas To The Sweetest Girl."

medlinboss:

"Merry Christmas the absolute love ❤️ of my life ❤️."

lindaosifo:

"Merry Christmas my darling."

iamenado:

"Merry Christmas Nanslay."

ellie_the_realtor:

"Gift wrapped in red."

Nancy Isime celebrates 32nd birthday in style

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nancy Isime celebrated her 32nd birthday in style on December 17, 2023. She wore a birthday-themed outfit and glowed with her smile.

She donated an upgraded library to a school and spent time with some less privileged children. In her words, she has been celebrating her birthdays with the less privileged since she was 21.

Nancy also shared photos and videos from the event, which her friends and colleagues commended. Her actions gladdened the hearts of the children, who were grateful for her kind gesture.

Source: Legit.ng